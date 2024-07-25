Former F1 driver announced to return at Spa
Aston Martin have announced that a former F1 driver will take the reins of a 2024 car in Spa.
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is next up on the calendar after a hectic and hot-headed 70 laps around the Hungaroring.
Though most of the F1 paddock will prepare for the summer break shutdown after the Stavelot race, Pirelli are holding a two-day tire test in the days after the action in Belgium.
The event will be held at Spa on Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 July to help the development of constructions and compounds for 2025, according to the tire manufacturer.
Alpine and Aston Martin will be on hand to carry out the testing, each running a single car on each day, which will be piloted by familiar faces.
Who will the teams use to test the Pirelli tires?
Aston Martin will call upon their test and reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne for the first time this year.
The Belgian driver, who raced for McLaren between 2016-2018, will return to his home circuit a year after carrying out a similar test in 2023.
“I’m really looking forward to driving the AMR24 for the first time next week in Spa," the 2021-22 Formula E champion said.
"It always feels special to be back behind the wheel of a Formula One car, and even more special to be doing it at my home circuit.
"As an official test, we’ll be running different tire compounds and constructions to provide Pirelli with feedback. With some high and low-speed corners it provides a useful range of data points and there’s usually a high chance of some wet weather running too."
Vandoorne is on the hunt for new opportunities in motorsport having run his final race for DS Penske in Formula E in London earlier in July. He has also notably raced in the World Endurance Championship since leaving F1.
Jack Doohan will get another taste of Alpine's A524 in the Spa test having driven practice sessions for the French outfit at Montreal and Silverstone.
