McLaren star suffers technical DISASTER on grid at Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix pole sitter Lando Norris has reported issues with his McLaren ahead of the race.
The British star was heard complaining about his throttle over team radio, as he looks to take his second career victory at the Hungaroring.
"Something's definitely not right with the throttle. It's not how it should be," he said.
According to Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg, the issue appeared digital rather than mechanical.
"I’m assuming it’s not a mechanical thing, but more a digital thing that when he is putting throttle, the throttle is coming in too aggressively or there’s too big a hesitation in the first part when you need to be really precise," Rosberg added.
Will Lando Norris start the Hungarian Grand Prix?
The McLaren team were seen working on Norris' car on the grid, taking the throttle damper out of the footwell and replacing it with a new one.
The damper is crucial to the control of the throttle, with the McLaren mechanics under increased pressure to fix the issue in time.
Frantic work on Lando Norris’s throttle problem minutes before the start of the Hungarian GP. Will he start? pic.twitter.com/fl5wdo6c4n— Jonathan McEvoy (@JonathanMcEvoy7) July 21, 2024
