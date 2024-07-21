close global

McLaren star suffers technical DISASTER on grid at Hungarian GP

Hungarian Grand Prix pole sitter Lando Norris has reported issues with his McLaren ahead of the race.

The British star was heard complaining about his throttle over team radio, as he looks to take his second career victory at the Hungaroring.

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?

"Something's definitely not right with the throttle. It's not how it should be," he said.

According to Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg, the issue appeared digital rather than mechanical.

"I’m assuming it’s not a mechanical thing, but more a digital thing that when he is putting throttle, the throttle is coming in too aggressively or there’s too big a hesitation in the first part when you need to be really precise," Rosberg added.

Lando Norris has reported a throttle issue

Will Lando Norris start the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The McLaren team were seen working on Norris' car on the grid, taking the throttle damper out of the footwell and replacing it with a new one.

The damper is crucial to the control of the throttle, with the McLaren mechanics under increased pressure to fix the issue in time.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row

McLaren Lando Norris Hungarian Grand Prix Nico Rosberg
