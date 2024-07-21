IndyCar Toronto Qualifying Results: Andretti lock out front row after dramatic session

Colton Herta took pole for Sunday's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race with a sparkling lap at Exhibition Place to secure an Andretti Global lockout of the front row.

Herta will be joined on the front row by fellow Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood, who admitted the pole-sitter – who also set the fastest time in both practice sessions – had 'obviously been the quickest driver all weekend long'.

A number of high-profile drivers failed to make the Fast 12 in the session, including championship contenders Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon, while Alex Palou was relegated to 18th after being penalized for impeding O'Ward despite insisting he 'couldn’t really go anywhere'.

Meanwhile, Herta hailed his 'rocket ship' car in celebrating his 14th career pole, saying of the race on Sunday: "We just need to (do) the same. This (car) has been a rocket ship all weekend (and) really has (been) the past few races. Luck hasn’t turned our way for a win yet, and I’m hoping it’s here tomorrow."

Honda Indy Toronto complete starting order and qualifying times

1. #26 Colton Herta [Honda] - 59.543sec (107.982mph)

2. #27 Kyle Kirkwood [Honda] - 59.673sec (107.746mph)

3. #60 Felix Rosenqvist [Honda] - 59.825sec (107.473mph)

4. #3 Scott McLaughlin [Chevrolet] - 59.908sec (107.324mph)

5. #77 Romain Grosjean [Chevrolet] - 01:00.001sec (107.158mph)

6. #66 David Malukas [Honda] - 01:00.210sec (106.785mph)

7. #2 Josef Newgarden [Chevrolet] - 59.879sec (107.375mph)

8. #15 Graham Rahal [Honda] - 01:00.032sec (107.102mph)

9. #12 Will Power [Chevrolet] - 01:00.131sec (106.927mph)

10. #78 Agustin Canapino [Chevrolet] - 01:00.287sec (106.649mph)

11. #28 Marcus Ericsson [Honda] - 01:00.336sec (106.563mph)

12. #20 Christian Rasmussen [Chevrolet] - 01:00.433sec (106.391mph)

13. #11 Marcus Armstrong [Honda] - 01:00.573sec (106.146mph)

14. #5 Pato O'Ward [Chevrolet] - 01:00.643sec (106.023mph)

15. #9 Scott Dixon [Honda] - 01:00.738sec (105.856mph)

16. #45 Christian Lundgaard [Honda] - 01:00.751sec (105.835mph)

17. #14 Santino Ferrucci [Chevrolet] - 01:01.007sec (105.391mph)

18. #10 Alex Palou [Honda] - 01:00.833sec (105.691mph)

19. #6 Nolan Siegel [Chevrolet] - 01:01.240sec (104.989mph)

20. #4 Kyffin Simpson [Honda] - 01:00.950sec (105.489mph)

21. #51 Toby Sowery [Honda] - 01:01.336sec (104.825mph)

22. #21 Rinus VeeKay [Chevrolet] - 01:01.084sec (105.257mph)

23. #30 Pietro Fittipaldi [Honda] - 01:01.379sec (104.752mph)

24. #8 Linus Lundqvist [Honda] - 01:01.209sec (105.042mph)

25. #18 Hunter McElrea [Honda] - No Time (No Speed)

26. #7 Theo Pourchaire [Chevrolet] - 01:01.607sec (104.365mph)

27. #41 Sting Ray Robb [Chevrolet] - 01:01.735sec (104.148mph)

IndyCar 2024: Honda Indy Toronto race times

The race kicks off tomorrow (Sunday, July 21, 2024) at 1:30pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:30pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 12:30pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:30am Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Sunday



