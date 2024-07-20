FIA confirm surprise driver DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary

The FIA have confirmed a driver has been disqualified due to a technical infringement at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It was a dramatic Saturday at the Hungaroring, culminating in a nightmare qualifying session for Red Bull.

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?

Sergio Perez crashed into the barriers resulting in a Q1 exit, his second consecutive after making a similar mistake at Silverstone.

Furthermore, Max Verstappen was beaten by his McLaren rivals with Lando Norris taking pole, and Oscar Piastri securing a front row lock out.

Sergio Perez crashed in Q1 in Hungary

F2 sprint winner disqualified in Hungary

Not only did F1 provide excitement and drama for fans, but so did F2's sprint race with a battle for the lead, close racing and last minute drama.

Mercedes star Kimi Andrea Antonelli stormed to the lead ahead of Richard Verschoor on fresh soft tyres, however they quickly degraded with the youngster forced to pit.

Antonelli’s tyre issues allowed Verschoor to regain the lead, where he cruised to a comfortable victory.

Elsewhere on track Haas-bound Ollie Bearman was involved in a thrilling clash, going three abreast sandwiched between Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correa.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row

Richard Verschoor has had his F2 sprint win in Hungary taken away from him

All three drivers remained unscathed as they went wheel-to-wheel to fight for points, with Bearman losing out and finishing the race in P10.

The Brit was not the only driver to lose out, with sprint race winner Richard Verschoor on the receiving end of a shock FIA decision.

Verschoor was disqualified due to a technical infringement, after the plank on his Trident car was found to be below the minimum thickness required and in breach of the Technical Regulations.

As a result of the FIA’s decision to disqualify the Dutchman, Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini inherited the race win.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Related