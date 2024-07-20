FIA confirm surprise driver DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary
FIA confirm surprise driver DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary
The FIA have confirmed a driver has been disqualified due to a technical infringement at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
It was a dramatic Saturday at the Hungaroring, culminating in a nightmare qualifying session for Red Bull.
READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?
Sergio Perez crashed into the barriers resulting in a Q1 exit, his second consecutive after making a similar mistake at Silverstone.
Furthermore, Max Verstappen was beaten by his McLaren rivals with Lando Norris taking pole, and Oscar Piastri securing a front row lock out.
F2 sprint winner disqualified in Hungary
Not only did F1 provide excitement and drama for fans, but so did F2's sprint race with a battle for the lead, close racing and last minute drama.
Mercedes star Kimi Andrea Antonelli stormed to the lead ahead of Richard Verschoor on fresh soft tyres, however they quickly degraded with the youngster forced to pit.
Antonelli’s tyre issues allowed Verschoor to regain the lead, where he cruised to a comfortable victory.
Elsewhere on track Haas-bound Ollie Bearman was involved in a thrilling clash, going three abreast sandwiched between Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correa.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row
All three drivers remained unscathed as they went wheel-to-wheel to fight for points, with Bearman losing out and finishing the race in P10.
The Brit was not the only driver to lose out, with sprint race winner Richard Verschoor on the receiving end of a shock FIA decision.
Verschoor was disqualified due to a technical infringement, after the plank on his Trident car was found to be below the minimum thickness required and in breach of the Technical Regulations.
As a result of the FIA’s decision to disqualify the Dutchman, Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini inherited the race win.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo set for test ahead of HUGE decision over Red Bull future
- 20 minutes ago
FIA confirm surprise driver DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Brickyard 400 start order as Reddick takes pole on final run
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row
- Yesterday 17:28
Wolff jokes about holding KEY Verstappen meetings in McDonald's
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull driver in MASSIVE crash to drop out in Hungary qualifying
- Yesterday 16:36
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep