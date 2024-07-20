close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner reveals Perez DESPERATION after home visit

Horner reveals Perez DESPERATION after home visit

Horner reveals Perez DESPERATION after home visit

Horner reveals Perez DESPERATION after home visit

Christian Horner has revealed that Red Bull 'desperately’ need Sergio Perez to improve.

The 34-year-old has had a series of poor performances in recent races, suffering multiple DNFs and pointless finishes.

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?

Perez has only earned 15 points in the last six races, which has put his future at Red Bull in jeopardy despite recently signing a contract extension until 2026.

It has been revealed that he has a performance clause in his contract that could see him replaced by the summer break if he fails to improve.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull future is uncertain
Sergio Perez reportedly has a performance clause in his contract

Will Christian Horner replace Sergio Perez?

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, revealed he had sat down with Perez and discussed his recent F1 struggles.

“We all want Checo to realise the potential that he did in the first four or five races and we know he’s capable of that, and that’s why we took up the option on him early for next year to try and settle him,” Horner said.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Christian Horner reveals Red Bull 'desperately' need Sergio Perez to improve

“I think he’s been in a bit of a head spin the last few races, but hopefully today were signs that he’s coming out of that and the team are working very hard with him to support him and make sure he refinds his form, because we desperately need it.”

“We have a really open relationship and I sat down with him in the kitchen at my house and said ‘come on, what’s going on?'

“You know, is it something else, and he was like ‘no, I think I’m just overthinking things a bit too much' and I think almost ignoring what’s going on on the other side of the garage will do him a favour, which is the approach that he’s taking now, just focusing on his own performance.”

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related

Red Bull Christian Horner Sergio Perez Sky Sports Hungarian Grand Prix
Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'
F1 News & Gossip

Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'

  • Yesterday 02:00
Red Bull in SHOCK FIA protest against F1 rivals
Latest F1 News

Red Bull in SHOCK FIA protest against F1 rivals

  • July 18, 2024 05:00

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Under-pressure Red Bull star CRASHES OUT in Q1 as Mercedes star fails

  • 3 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying

Red Bull driver in MASSIVE crash to drop out in Hungary qualifying

  • 5 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Results Today: Hamilton struggles as Verstappen beaten by rivals

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner reveals Perez DESPERATION after home visit

  • 41 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Brickyard 400 start times, schedule and how to watch

  • 1 uur geleden
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

  • Today 06:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x