Horner reveals Perez DESPERATION after home visit
Christian Horner has revealed that Red Bull 'desperately’ need Sergio Perez to improve.
The 34-year-old has had a series of poor performances in recent races, suffering multiple DNFs and pointless finishes.
Perez has only earned 15 points in the last six races, which has put his future at Red Bull in jeopardy despite recently signing a contract extension until 2026.
It has been revealed that he has a performance clause in his contract that could see him replaced by the summer break if he fails to improve.
Will Christian Horner replace Sergio Perez?
Speaking to Sky Sports at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, revealed he had sat down with Perez and discussed his recent F1 struggles.
“We all want Checo to realise the potential that he did in the first four or five races and we know he’s capable of that, and that’s why we took up the option on him early for next year to try and settle him,” Horner said.
“I think he’s been in a bit of a head spin the last few races, but hopefully today were signs that he’s coming out of that and the team are working very hard with him to support him and make sure he refinds his form, because we desperately need it.”
“We have a really open relationship and I sat down with him in the kitchen at my house and said ‘come on, what’s going on?'
“You know, is it something else, and he was like ‘no, I think I’m just overthinking things a bit too much' and I think almost ignoring what’s going on on the other side of the garage will do him a favour, which is the approach that he’s taking now, just focusing on his own performance.”
