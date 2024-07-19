F1 star SLAMS Perez after massive crash scare

Sergio Perez has been blasted by Guanyu Zhou for nearly causing a massive crash at the Hungarian GP.

Zhou tripped over Perez and spun off track, with the Red Bull avoiding contact.

However, the Sauber driver was unhappy with the Mexican launching into an X-rated rant at the incident.

"This Red Bull, what the f***?" Zhou shouted over team radio.

Perez's move on track could have caused a nasty incident, with the driver lucky to not get caught up in what could have been a dangerous aftermath.

Can Sergio Perez improve in Hungary?

Perez caused an incident with Guanyu Zhou in FP2

At the last grand prix at Silverstone, Perez crashed in qualifying and made an embarrassing Q1 exit that hindered his weekend.

Since then, his Red Bull future has looked less certain with the 34-year-old encouraged to improve his performances if he wants to remain with the team.

Some reports suggest that if he fails, he could be replaced during the summer break as Red Bull's rivals loom closer in the constructors' championship.

A disastrous crash in FP2 would have further hindered his chances to remain at Red Bull, but managed to continue in the session to secure the fourth fastest time.

On the other hand, Zhou could not set a faster time after the incident, and finished practice in P20 after securing an impressive fifth in FP1.

