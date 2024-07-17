Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash
Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash
Sting Ray Robb has confirmed that he will be fit to race in Toronto this weekend after his terrifying high-speed crash in Iowa on Sunday.
The accident saw him run into the back of Alexander Rossi's car on the final lap and get launched into the air, barrel-rolling multiple times before sliding down the track upside-down.
READ MORE: IndyCar star hospitalised by 'HORRIFIC' last-lap crash at Hy-Vee One Step 250
Robb talked to the media on a Zoom call on Tuesday, claiming that his Christian faith helped him remain unafraid despite hurtling through the air in over a thousand pounds of metal.
He described the prospect of jumping straight back in the car in Canada this week as 'the best thing' he could do, with doctors clearing him to race after going through concussion testing - having admitted that he passed out briefly during the accident.
Will Sting Ray Robb race in Toronto?
“Honestly, I’m doing very well," he told the press. "I had a conversation right before the race weekend, talking about how my faith takes away the fear of dying in an accident. You don’t think about getting hurt that bad. I think the fear that I didn’t feel, that I should have felt, was very surprising.
“Getting back in the car at Toronto I think is the best thing for me. When you get kicked off the saddle that hard, you want to get back on as quick as you can to keep the momentum going. I’m very excited to do that this weekend.”
He also went on to praise the safety innovations that the sport has implemented in recent years, adding: “There’s no doubt the aeroscreen saved a lot of damage to my head and to who knows what else. The halo was on the ground quite a bit. The titanium that I burned my finger on got pretty hot grinding on the surface. I haven’t seen my helmet yet, but from the people that have inspected it, there’s no visible issues.
"It’s pretty impressive, because that means that the cockpit did its job. Everything in there took the impact, rather than me taking the impact, and the aeroscreen was severely damaged – but that’s because it worked like it was supposed to.”
READ MORE: IndyCar champion ends long wait for oval victory in Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey drops HUGE hint on F1 future
- 14 minutes ago
Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash
- 1 uur geleden
Depth of Perez's F1 struggles REVEALED in Haas stunner
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star tips team-mate for move to RIVAL team
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR team lays off 'most staff' amid bankruptcy woes
- Today 18:00
Audi make huge signing ahead of arrival in F1
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep