Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash

Sting Ray Robb has confirmed that he will be fit to race in Toronto this weekend after his terrifying high-speed crash in Iowa on Sunday.

The accident saw him run into the back of Alexander Rossi's car on the final lap and get launched into the air, barrel-rolling multiple times before sliding down the track upside-down.

READ MORE: IndyCar star hospitalised by 'HORRIFIC' last-lap crash at Hy-Vee One Step 250

Robb talked to the media on a Zoom call on Tuesday, claiming that his Christian faith helped him remain unafraid despite hurtling through the air in over a thousand pounds of metal.

He described the prospect of jumping straight back in the car in Canada this week as 'the best thing' he could do, with doctors clearing him to race after going through concussion testing - having admitted that he passed out briefly during the accident.

Will Sting Ray Robb race in Toronto?

“Honestly, I’m doing very well," he told the press. "I had a conversation right before the race weekend, talking about how my faith takes away the fear of dying in an accident. You don’t think about getting hurt that bad. I think the fear that I didn’t feel, that I should have felt, was very surprising.

“Getting back in the car at Toronto I think is the best thing for me. When you get kicked off the saddle that hard, you want to get back on as quick as you can to keep the momentum going. I’m very excited to do that this weekend.”

He also went on to praise the safety innovations that the sport has implemented in recent years, adding: “There’s no doubt the aeroscreen saved a lot of damage to my head and to who knows what else. The halo was on the ground quite a bit. The titanium that I burned my finger on got pretty hot grinding on the surface. I haven’t seen my helmet yet, but from the people that have inspected it, there’s no visible issues.

"It’s pretty impressive, because that means that the cockpit did its job. Everything in there took the impact, rather than me taking the impact, and the aeroscreen was severely damaged – but that’s because it worked like it was supposed to.”

READ MORE: IndyCar champion ends long wait for oval victory in Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250

Related