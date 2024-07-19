Former Hamilton confidante shares motivational post after IndyCar driver reveals STRUGGLES
Angela Cullen has shared a motivational post on social media after a racing star has admitted he has struggled this season.
The Kiwi was a former-trainer and confidant to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton between 2016-2023, leaving his side last year.
After taking a break from motorsport, Cullen joined IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong’s camp as his trainer.
Armstrong competes with Chip Ganassi Racing, and is often pictured with Cullen during race weekends in the paddock.
Where is Marcus Armstrong in the championship?
Armstrong is currently 17th in the drivers’ standings, after achieving a mixed bag of results in 2024.
The 23-year-old achieved a career best result at the Detroit Grand Prix, standing on the podium in third.
However, Armstrong has also had some disappointing results including a DNF at the iconic Indy500, and 19th last time out at the Iowa Speedway.
Despite this, he has hailed Cullen for the impact she has made on his career, claiming she has brought with her expertise from her championship winning years alongside Hamilton.
Armstrong remains critical of his own performances, and opened up on his IndyCar season thus far in an interview with the New Zealand Herald.
“I’ve only finished ahead of where I qualified twice,” Armstrong said on an IndyCar broadcast.
“I’m not happy about that. Detroit was a podium but I feel like we are quicker than what we’ve shown.
“Sundays haven’t always gone to plan. Sometimes we’ve qualified quite high, so the expectation has been quite high, and something has gone wrong. I don’t think it’s been a great year for me so far.”
However, Cullen has remained a source of inspiration for Armstrong, and recently uploaded a picture to Instagram with a motivational caption.
“Never stop. DREAMING ,CHASING. BELIEVING. LEARNING.GROWING. Never miss a beat. Be relentless with moving forward. Toronto ..” she wrote.
Armstrong will compete at the Grand Prix of Toronto this weekend, where he will hope to continue to improve his season results.
