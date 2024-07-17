IndyCar star reveals TERRIFYING crash left him unconscious
IndyCar star Sting Ray Robb has revealed details of his terrifying high-speed crash at the Iowa Speedway this past weekend, which left him dangling upside-down in his car.
The accident saw him hit the back of Alexander Rossi's car and get launched into the air, barrel-rolling multiple times before sliding down the track upside-down, sending sparks trailing in his wake.
READ MORE: IndyCar star hospitalised by 'HORRIFIC' last-lap crash at Hy-Vee One Step 250
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Robb revealed that the crash had left him briefly unconscious - although the worst injury he suffered wasn't inflicted until his car had stopped moving.
That injury, bizarrely, is a blistered burn on his finger from the 22-year-old touching the halo device which protected him when his car was upside down, the titanium structure having heated up dramatically when scraping along the ground.
Sting Ray Robb is awake and alert following this last-lap crash at Iowa Speedway.— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) July 14, 2024
He is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/CbaxHbQV4U
Sting Ray Robb crash: Driver reveals injuries
“I had some bruises on my hips from the lap belts working as they should have," he revealed after being released from hospital. "When I immediately got slowed down and stopped, my spotter was talking to me the whole time.
"I did a quick self-check, and I’d had the wind knocked out of me, but everything worked as it was supposed to. I didn’t have any cuts or anything abnormal. When they brought me out of the car and pulled me out, I got light-headed, like if you sit up out of bed too quickly in the morning sometimes. It was like that, but super severe.
“I passed out for I don’t know how long. It was pretty quick, but when I came to, I was like, ‘I’m not doing too well.’”
Robb also expanded with some good humor about his burned finger, adding: “I touched the halo getting out of the car, and as it turns out, when you take titanium and scrape it across the ground for a few hundred feet, it gets hot. Don’t recommend. Lesson learned. You’ll get a blister from touching hot titanium.”
READ MORE: IndyCar champion ends long wait for oval victory in Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250
