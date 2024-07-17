Ferrari rivals receive Newey BOOST as major concerns raised

Ferrari rivals Aston Martin and McLaren have received a major boost in their bid to land Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey.

The iconic Formula 1 designer is set to leave his current team in the first quarter of 2025, with several of Red Bull's rivals keen to snap him up and get his expertise on board.

READ MORE: Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future

Ferrari seemed the most likely destination at one stage, with reports even suggesting that Newey had signed an eye-watering $105 million deal to head to Maranello next season.

More recently, Aston Martin appeared to become a serious contender to snap up the iconic designer, with it emerging that Newey had been given a tour of their factory at Silverstone.

Meanwhile, McLaren, where Newey previously worked between 1997 and 2005, are also reported to be an option.

READ MORE: Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull early in 2025

A move to Ferrari to link up with Lewis Hamilton has been strongly touted

Rivals boosted as Ferrari doubts emerge

With Newey's next destination still unknown, a recent update on the matter has handed a major boost to the two British teams in contention for his signature.

According to BBC Sport, doubts about signing Newey are beginning to emerge in Maranello.

Their report claims that Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has 'baulked' at the salary that Newey would command were he to join the team, and there is also concern that he would have too much power within their structure were he to sign.

Clearly, this hands a big boost to Aston Martin, who are said to be the front-runners for his signature at present, as well as McLaren, who are also in contention to sign him.

Newey recently revealed that he hoped to have decided upon his next move by later in the year.

READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open

Related