Post Malone in 'LEGENDARY combo' with IndyCar team

Music superstar Post Malone showed his support for one IndyCar team this weekend after being snapped in one of their caps.

The global star was in attendance at this weekend's Iowa Hy-Vee IndyCar weekend, performing after Sunday's race.

Other stars in attendance and performing over the weekend included the likes of Luke Combs, Eric Church and Kelsea Ballerini.

Post Malone performed after Sunday's Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250 in which Team Penske driver Will Power took the victory.

Two IndyCar races were held in Iowa this past weekend

Post Malone sports IndyCar team merchandise

Some drivers attended the performance, with Conor Daly posting an image of himself and Josef Newgarden at the event.

Interestingly, however, a post on social media shared after the race showed the music superstar sporting the merchandise of one of the IndyCar teams.

Posting a picture of Malone in one of their caps, AJ Foyt Racing posted the following snap on Instagram.

The team captioned the post: "Legendary combo @postmalone 🤙 #INDYCAR | #INDYCARatIowa."

Unfortunately for AJ Foyt Racing, it was a disappointing race on Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, with one of their drivers involved in a horrific last-lap crash.

Sting Ray Robb was taken to hospital after the accident but has since been released and given the all-clear.

