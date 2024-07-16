McLaren boss expresses huge DOUBTS over major F1 change

McLaren chief Zak Brown has expressed major concerns regarding the upcoming regulation change in Formula 1.

The FIA announced last month that the proposed changes to the regulations for 2026 will go ahead as planned, introducing an increasingly-electric engine and active aerodynamics, among other things.

Red Bull have dominated the sport since the latest set of regulations were introduced in 2022, but as 2024 has progressed, they face increasing competition from the likes of McLaren and Mercedes.

That competition is only likely to strengthen as cars begin to converge further into 2025, but the order could then be smashed apart once again with the new regulations on the horizon.

Red Bull have dominated the sport in recent years

McLaren's Lando Norris, and others, have provided increasing competition to Max Verstappen

Zak Brown expresses regulations concern

Brown has expressed concerns regarding this and the fact that new regulations have often meant one team dominating.

“[We have] a little bit of concern that it will bring that out of balance,” Brown told the media.

"But I think F1 has always been about developing technology.

“These rules have been in place for the usual terms so I think we have to stay true to what F1 is, and hope that the regulations that the FIA are coming up with, because they're still being massaged, get everyone closer together from the word go."

Zak Brown is McLaren's CEO and oversees their F1 and IndyCar operations

Going further, Brown added that he was keen to see F1 continue to innovate, so as to not become a spec series like IndyCar.

"There is risk there, but then the problem becomes, if you delay them, it will just get closer and closer," the McLaren chief continued.

“At some point, you've got to stay true to F1 and go ‘right, ruleset change’.

“That is something that race fans love about F1, is that it's a constructors’ championship as much as there's a drivers’ championship, otherwise you run the risk of becoming IndyCar.

“There's nothing wrong with IndyCar but IndyCar is spec racing for the most part, F1 is about constructors.”

