Teenage IndyCar star reveals HUGE advantage of McLaren seat
Teenage McLaren star Nolan Siegel has revealed the advantage he has enjoyed since joining the team.
The Arrow McLaren IndyCar team announced the signing of Siegel in June, replacing Theo Pourchaire who was originally slated to remain with the team until the end of 2024.
Siegel has signed a multi-year deal, clearly impressing the team after being called up to replace Agustin Canapino in Road America.
The 19-year-old made his first full-time appearance during the debut weekend of the series’ hybrid system at Mid-Ohio where he finished 20th.
IndyCar changes work in Siegel’s favour
IndyCar’s race at Mid-Ohio marked a new era for the series, with the debut of its hybrid engine the timing of which has given Siegel an advantage.
“I don’t know if it’s that younger drivers will be able to pick up on [the hybrid system] quicker, but I do feel like having everyone learn something together is an advantage for me,” Siegel said to MotorsportWeek.com.
“In the past, it’s been a lot of veterans that are going out and doing the same thing every weekend, whereas everything’s new to me.
“Now, there’s still more that I have to learn than other people, but this system is new to all of us. I don’t think new drivers are necessarily going to be able to pick up on it faster.
“I think everyone in IndyCar knows what’s going on, is switched on, and is going to get the hang of it. But it is nice to have a weekend where I’m closer to the same starting point as everyone else.
“I definitely feel like it’s big for me to a part of the first weekend with the hybrid system, and I think that it’ll be a big advantage for me going into next year having done these races.
"Taking it as it comes, but I think it is going to be more of an advantage for me than maybe other people.”
