NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, schedule and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Mountains today for qualifying ahead of the Great American Getaway 400.

Nestled in the Pocono Mountains, Pocono Raceway, nicknamed "The Tricky Triangle" for its three distinct corners, has always provided a stern test for drivers. With the championship battle heating up and playoff spots hanging in the balance, every position on the starting grid is crucial.

Pocono has always been a happy hunting ground for Denny Hamlin, who currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 629 points so far. He has notched up an impressive seven victories at the track, and will be looking to make it eight this weekend.

His last win came in dramatic fashion last year, with a controversial late-race contact with current championship leader Kyle Larson that dominated the headlines.

Regardless, Hamlin consistently proves himself a force to be reckoned with whenever the Cup Series visits the "Tricky Triangle".

With a comfortable playoff berth already secured thanks to three wins earlier in the season, Hamlin will be looking to add to his win tally, and a victory this weekend would see him claim a series-leading fourth win of 2024.

The Great American Getaway 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, July 13, 2024) at 12:45pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 12:45pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 11:45am Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 9:45am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 5:45pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 6:45pm Saturday

USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

