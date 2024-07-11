close global

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, schedule and TV

Pocono Raceway, nicknamed the "Tricky Triangle," awaits the Cup Series for the Great American Getaway 400.

Nestled in Pocono Mountains in Long Pond, Pocono Raceway boasts a rich history intertwined with NASCAR. The track, which debuted in 1968 as a much shorter course, has played host to thrilling NASCAR races since 1974, with the inaugural race being won by Richard Petty behind the wheel of his iconic No. 43 Dodge.

The track's signature feature is the three distinct corners, each modelled after legendary tracks - the high-banked Turn 1 echoes Trenton Speedway, Turn 2 pays homage to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Turn 3 is reminiscent of the Milwaukee Mile.

Unlike many tracks on the NASCAR circuit, Pocono Raceway remains family-owned by Mattco Inc., a legacy started by Joseph II and Rose Mattioli.

The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 160-lap race kicks off on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 2:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST
Practice 12:00pm on Saturday 11:00am on Saturday 9:00am on Saturday 5:00pm on Saturday 6:00pm on Saturday
Qualifying 12:45pm on Saturday 11:45am on Saturday 9:45am on Saturday 5:45pm on Saturday 6:45pm on Saturday
Race 2:30pm on Sunday 1:30pm on Sunday 11:30am on Sunday 7:30pm on Sunday 8:30pm on Sunday

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup race?

The Great American Getaway 400 race takes place on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

What time is the Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup race?

The Great American Getaway 400 race kicks off at 2:30pm ET.

Where is the Great American Getaway 400 takes place?

The Great American Getaway 400 takes place at the Pocono Raceway in the Pocono Mountains in Long Pond, PA.

What length is the Pocono Raceway?

The Pocono Raceway is 2.5 miles long.

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the Grant Park 165, Kyle Larson currently leads the 2024 championship with 671 points, 11 points ahead of his closest rival Chase Elliott.

