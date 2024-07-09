2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed: When is it on and how to watch LIVE
The Goodwood Festival of Speed, a hallmark of the British motorsport calendar, will take place at the Goodwood Estate this weekend from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Goodwood is held every year in West Sussex, England, and is a multi-day event that showcases cars from the F1 world and beyond.
In the early 1990s, Lord March inherited the estate and was keen on reviving the racing spirit at Goodwood, deciding to host a Sunday event on the estate after being denied permission to hold a race.
What began as a one-day event has flourished into a celebrated commemoration of motorsport heritage, displaying not only the esteemed past, but also the exhilarating present and future.
This year's theme, 'Horseless to Hybrid: Revolutions in Power,' pays homage to the incredible advancements in engines and propulsion systems over the past 130 years.
From the pioneering days of the 1894 Paris-Rouen Trial, the festival will feature a dazzling array of vehicles powered by everything from classic petrol and diesel to cutting-edge electric, hybrid, and AI-powered machines.
FOS will also pay homage to several significant anniversaries. Notably, the event will commemorate the 75th birthday of the legendary Niki Lauda, alongside his first grand prix victory and his final world championship triumph.
But perhaps the biggest draw for F1 fans will be the star-studded driver line-up. Leading the charge is none other than the reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen who will be piloting his title-winning Red Bull RB16B on the final day of the Festival - Sunday, July 14th.
The Dutchman will be joined by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who will be driving the new Aston Martin Valiant on Friday 12th.
Sergio Perez of Red Bull will also be taking to the Hill in the RB19 rocket ship of a car, along with Daniel Ricciardo in the 2011 championship-winning RB7.
Williams team-mates Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be sharing driving duties in Keke Rosberg’s 1982 championship-winning FW08.
And let's not forget that a variety of new cars will be showcased, including the Red Bull RB17 hypercar designed by Adrian Newey, making this event a must-see for any motorsport fan and car lover.
2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Full schedule
The Festival of Speed kicks off in full force on Thursday, July 11th, with a packed schedule running all the way through Sunday, July 14th.
FOS - DAY 1: Thursday, July 11
Thursday morning kicks off with the Duke of Richmond’s opening moment on the Hill at 9am. The first batch of cars will then line up at the Startline at 9:40am for the first celebration of this year's theme: Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power.
The First Glance and supercar batches will be in action at 10:30am and 11:10am respectively before the Red Arrows take centre stage at 11:45am.
At 12:55pm, the festival will spotlight Joest Racing, Niki Lauda, and Mercedes-Benz, along with the legends in the Drift class.
The MG Celebration moment in front of Goodwood House will be at 2pm, followed by the start of the first F1 action of the weekend at 2:20pm and the riders of the Isle of Man TT bikes.
See the full Thursday schedule below:
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|The Duke of Richmond opens Festival of Speed
|Thursday
|08:55am
|Manufacturer Batch 1 and MG Opening Parade
|Thursday
|09:00am
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|Thursday
|09:00am
|Batch 1
|Thursday
|09:40am
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Thursday
|10:30am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Thursday
|10:30am
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Thursday
|11:10am
|Air Display - The Red Arrows
|Thursday
|11:45am
|Manufacturer Batch 2
|Thursday
|12:15pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Thursday
|12:30pm
|Batch 3
|Thursday
|12:55pm
|Manufacturer Batch 3
|Thursday
|01:40pm
|MG Celebration Moment
|Thursday
|02:00pm
|Batch 4
|Thursday
|02:20pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Thursday
|03:00pm
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Thursday
|03:10pm
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Thursday
|03:50pm
|Manufacturer Batch 4
|Thursday
|04:40pm
|Batch 2
|Thursday
|05:20pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Competition (BMX Big Air)
|Thursday
|05:30pm
FOS - DAY 2: Friday, July 12
The second day of hill running starts at 8:30am, followed by the F1 engines taking centre stage at 10:05am.
Friday’s MG moment will take place at 1:05pm, before the first Timed Shootout action of the weekend begins with the drivers' only practice runs at 2:45pm.
Hill action resumes at 3:30pm, and the day ends with celebrations of Joest Racing, Lauda, and Mercedes-Benz once again.
READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Batch 1
|Friday
|08:30am
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|Friday
|09:00am
|Batch 2
|Friday
|09:20am
|Batch 4
|Friday
|10:05am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Friday
|10:30am
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Friday
|10:55am
|Bonhams Cars Automobillia Auction
|Friday
|11:00am
|Batch 3
|Friday
|11:35am
|Air Display - The Red Arrows
|Friday
|11:45am
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Friday
|12:25pm
|MG Celebration Moment
|Friday
|01:05pm
|Batch 1
|Friday
|01:20pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Friday
|01:30pm
|Batch 4
|Friday
|01:55pm
|Bonhams Motor Cars Auction
|Friday
|02:00pm
|Timed Practice
|Friday
|02:45pm
|Richard Petty Balcony Moment
|Friday
|03:15pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Friday
|03:30pm
|Batch 2
|Friday
|03:30pm
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Friday
|04:00pm
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Friday
|04:40pm
|Goodwood Action Sport: Competition (BMX Best Trick)
|Friday
|05:30pm
|Batch 3
|Friday
|05:35pm
FOS - DAY 3: Saturday, July 13
The new cars from First Glance will debut at 10:05am, followed by the supercar run at 10:45am, and the day’s first F1 action at 11:40am, along with the Isle of Man TT and dirt bikes.
The Timed Shootout qualifying session starts at 1:50pm. After that, there will be a special moment to remember Gil de Ferran, who passed away in December 2023, in the Ballroom Assembly Area.
The day will conclude with the final runs for First Glance, supercars, and the cars of the main theme celebration from 1890 to 1960.
See the full Saturday schedule below:
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Batch 3
|Saturday
|08:30am
|Batch 2
|Saturday
|09:20am
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Saturday
|10:05am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Saturday
|10:30am
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Saturday
|10:45am
|Batch 4
|Saturday
|11:40am
|Michael Dunlop Balcony Moment
|Saturday
|12:20pm
|Batch 1
|Saturday
|12:30pm
|MG Celebration Moment
|Saturday
|1:15pm
|Batch 3
|Saturday
|1:20pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Saturday
|1:30pm
|Batch 4
|Saturday
|2:00pm
|Timed Shoot-Out
|Saturday
|2:50pm
|Gil de Ferran Moment
|Saturday
|3:10pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Saturday
|3:30pm
|Batch 2
|Saturday
|3:35pm
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Saturday
|4:05pm
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Saturday
|4:45pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Competition (Freestyle Motocross Best Trick)
|Saturday
|5:30pm
|Batch 1
|Saturday
|5:40pm
FOS - DAY 4: Sunday, July 14
The Festival of Speed wraps up with a showcase of main theme cars from 1970-2024 opening the Hill at 8:30am. Then, we will see seven Red Bull F1 cars lined up at 11:40am, followed by a Red Bull Balcony Moment featuring Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and others at 11:55am.
Activities on the Hill will continue throughout the afternoon, with the Timed Shootout climaxing at 3pm to determine this year's winner.
See the full Sunday schedule below:
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Holy Communion
|Sunday
|08:00am
|Batch 2
|Sunday
|08:30am
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Sunday
|09:15am
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Sunday
|09:55am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Sunday
|10:30am
|Batch 4
|Sunday
|10:50am
|Red Bull
|Sunday
|11:40am
|Red Bull Balcony Moment
|Sunday
|11:55am
|Batch 1
|Sunday
|12:00pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Sunday
|12:30pm
|Batch 3
|Sunday
|12:50pm
|MG Celebration Moment
|Sunday
|01:30pm
|Batch 2
|Sunday
|01:40pm
|Batch 4
|Sunday
|02:10pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Sunday
|02:30pm
|Shoot-Out Final
|Sunday
|03:00pm
|Batch 3
|Sunday
|03:45pm
|Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes)
|Sunday
|04:25pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Competition (BMX Mountain Bike Best Trick)
|Sunday
|04:30pm
|Batch 6 (Supercar Run)
|Sunday
|05:05pm
|Batch 1
|Sunday
|06:00pm
How to watch the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed live
You can watch the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed via live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel. Keep an eye on this article as we will update it with the live stream link once it is available.
