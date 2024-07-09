2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed: When is it on and how to watch LIVE

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, a hallmark of the British motorsport calendar, will take place at the Goodwood Estate this weekend from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Goodwood is held every year in West Sussex, England, and is a multi-day event that showcases cars from the F1 world and beyond.

In the early 1990s, Lord March inherited the estate and was keen on reviving the racing spirit at Goodwood, deciding to host a Sunday event on the estate after being denied permission to hold a race.

What began as a one-day event has flourished into a celebrated commemoration of motorsport heritage, displaying not only the esteemed past, but also the exhilarating present and future.

This year's theme, 'Horseless to Hybrid: Revolutions in Power,' pays homage to the incredible advancements in engines and propulsion systems over the past 130 years.

From the pioneering days of the 1894 Paris-Rouen Trial, the festival will feature a dazzling array of vehicles powered by everything from classic petrol and diesel to cutting-edge electric, hybrid, and AI-powered machines.

FOS will also pay homage to several significant anniversaries. Notably, the event will commemorate the 75th birthday of the legendary Niki Lauda, alongside his first grand prix victory and his final world championship triumph.

This year's festival will commemorate the 75th birthday of Niki Lauda

But perhaps the biggest draw for F1 fans will be the star-studded driver line-up. Leading the charge is none other than the reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen who will be piloting his title-winning Red Bull RB16B on the final day of the Festival - Sunday, July 14th.

The Dutchman will be joined by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who will be driving the new Aston Martin Valiant on Friday 12th.

Sergio Perez of Red Bull will also be taking to the Hill in the RB19 rocket ship of a car, along with Daniel Ricciardo in the 2011 championship-winning RB7.

Williams team-mates Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be sharing driving duties in Keke Rosberg’s 1982 championship-winning FW08.

And let's not forget that a variety of new cars will be showcased, including the Red Bull RB17 hypercar designed by Adrian Newey, making this event a must-see for any motorsport fan and car lover.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will make an appearance at FOS this year

2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Full schedule

The Festival of Speed kicks off in full force on Thursday, July 11th, with a packed schedule running all the way through Sunday, July 14th.

FOS - DAY 1: Thursday, July 11

Thursday morning kicks off with the Duke of Richmond’s opening moment on the Hill at 9am. The first batch of cars will then line up at the Startline at 9:40am for the first celebration of this year's theme: Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power.

The First Glance and supercar batches will be in action at 10:30am and 11:10am respectively before the Red Arrows take centre stage at 11:45am.

At 12:55pm, the festival will spotlight Joest Racing, Niki Lauda, and Mercedes-Benz, along with the legends in the Drift class.

The MG Celebration moment in front of Goodwood House will be at 2pm, followed by the start of the first F1 action of the weekend at 2:20pm and the riders of the Isle of Man TT bikes.

See the full Thursday schedule below:

Show Day Time (BST) The Duke of Richmond opens Festival of Speed Thursday 08:55am Manufacturer Batch 1 and MG Opening Parade Thursday 09:00am Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens Thursday 09:00am Batch 1 Thursday 09:40am Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Thursday 10:30am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Thursday 10:30am Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Thursday 11:10am Air Display - The Red Arrows Thursday 11:45am Manufacturer Batch 2 Thursday 12:15pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Thursday 12:30pm Batch 3 Thursday 12:55pm Manufacturer Batch 3 Thursday 01:40pm MG Celebration Moment Thursday 02:00pm Batch 4 Thursday 02:20pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Thursday 03:00pm Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Thursday 03:10pm Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Thursday 03:50pm Manufacturer Batch 4 Thursday 04:40pm Batch 2 Thursday 05:20pm Goodwood Action Sports: Competition (BMX Big Air) Thursday 05:30pm

FOS - DAY 2: Friday, July 12

The second day of hill running starts at 8:30am, followed by the F1 engines taking centre stage at 10:05am.

Friday’s MG moment will take place at 1:05pm, before the first Timed Shootout action of the weekend begins with the drivers' only practice runs at 2:45pm.

Hill action resumes at 3:30pm, and the day ends with celebrations of Joest Racing, Lauda, and Mercedes-Benz once again.

See the full Friday schedule below:

Show Day Time (BST) Batch 1 Friday 08:30am Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens Friday 09:00am Batch 2 Friday 09:20am Batch 4 Friday 10:05am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Friday 10:30am Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Friday 10:55am Bonhams Cars Automobillia Auction Friday 11:00am Batch 3 Friday 11:35am Air Display - The Red Arrows Friday 11:45am Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Friday 12:25pm MG Celebration Moment Friday 01:05pm Batch 1 Friday 01:20pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Friday 01:30pm Batch 4 Friday 01:55pm Bonhams Motor Cars Auction Friday 02:00pm Timed Practice Friday 02:45pm Richard Petty Balcony Moment Friday 03:15pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Friday 03:30pm Batch 2 Friday 03:30pm Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Friday 04:00pm Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Friday 04:40pm Goodwood Action Sport: Competition (BMX Best Trick) Friday 05:30pm Batch 3 Friday 05:35pm

FOS - DAY 3: Saturday, July 13

The new cars from First Glance will debut at 10:05am, followed by the supercar run at 10:45am, and the day’s first F1 action at 11:40am, along with the Isle of Man TT and dirt bikes.

The Timed Shootout qualifying session starts at 1:50pm. After that, there will be a special moment to remember Gil de Ferran, who passed away in December 2023, in the Ballroom Assembly Area.

The day will conclude with the final runs for First Glance, supercars, and the cars of the main theme celebration from 1890 to 1960.

See the full Saturday schedule below:

Show Day Time (BST) Batch 3 Saturday 08:30am Batch 2 Saturday 09:20am Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Saturday 10:05am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Saturday 10:30am Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Saturday 10:45am Batch 4 Saturday 11:40am Michael Dunlop Balcony Moment Saturday 12:20pm Batch 1 Saturday 12:30pm MG Celebration Moment Saturday 1:15pm Batch 3 Saturday 1:20pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Saturday 1:30pm Batch 4 Saturday 2:00pm Timed Shoot-Out Saturday 2:50pm Gil de Ferran Moment Saturday 3:10pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Saturday 3:30pm Batch 2 Saturday 3:35pm Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Saturday 4:05pm Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Saturday 4:45pm Goodwood Action Sports: Competition (Freestyle Motocross Best Trick) Saturday 5:30pm Batch 1 Saturday 5:40pm

FOS - DAY 4: Sunday, July 14

The Festival of Speed wraps up with a showcase of main theme cars from 1970-2024 opening the Hill at 8:30am. Then, we will see seven Red Bull F1 cars lined up at 11:40am, followed by a Red Bull Balcony Moment featuring Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and others at 11:55am.

Activities on the Hill will continue throughout the afternoon, with the Timed Shootout climaxing at 3pm to determine this year's winner.

See the full Sunday schedule below:

Show Day Time (BST) Holy Communion Sunday 08:00am Batch 2 Sunday 08:30am Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Sunday 09:15am Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Sunday 09:55am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Sunday 10:30am Batch 4 Sunday 10:50am Red Bull Sunday 11:40am Red Bull Balcony Moment Sunday 11:55am Batch 1 Sunday 12:00pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Sunday 12:30pm Batch 3 Sunday 12:50pm MG Celebration Moment Sunday 01:30pm Batch 2 Sunday 01:40pm Batch 4 Sunday 02:10pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Sunday 02:30pm Shoot-Out Final Sunday 03:00pm Batch 3 Sunday 03:45pm Batch 5 (First Glance and Road Bikes) Sunday 04:25pm Goodwood Action Sports: Competition (BMX Mountain Bike Best Trick) Sunday 04:30pm Batch 6 (Supercar Run) Sunday 05:05pm Batch 1 Sunday 06:00pm

How to watch the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed live

You can watch the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed via live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel. Keep an eye on this article as we will update it with the live stream link once it is available.

