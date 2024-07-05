F1 star ‘in talks’ with NEW IndyCar outfit
A team principal has revealed that they are in talks with a Formula 1 star about a seat in IndyCar for 2025 and beyond.
Logan Sargeant is expected to lose his seat at Williams after the end of the 2024 season after two years of below-par performances.
The likes of Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas have been rumoured to in with a chance of taking his seat, but no one has been confirmed yet.
Sargeant has raced with Prema before – back in 2020 when he was in Formula 3, alongside Oscar Piastri and the recently dropped Arrow McLaren driver Theo Pourchaire.
Will Prema sign Logan Sargeant for IndyCar?
Prema will make their IndyCar debut in 2025, after being granted approval to field two cars in April.
Team principal of the Prema outfit, Rene Rosin, revealed talks with Sargeant have already occurred to motorsport.com.
“We have known him a while,” he said. “We are talking, but from the driver side we are not really interested in discussing now much, because I have been concentrating on building up the team in the style that we all want, and drivers will be on the second stage.”
Challenged whether Callum Illot – an F2 runner-up, with two seasons of IndyCar experience could be an option, Rosin replied:
“To be honest, he’s one of the drivers that I would say is... I don’t say on our list, but is for sure somebody interesting,” he said. “Looking at his experience and the previous years that he raced with us and against us."
