Celebrity Radio DJ 'offends' F1 star after tattoo reveal

Capital FM radio presenter Jordan North had to apologise to Lando Norris after an awkward exchange.

The Brit is enjoying his most successful Formula 1 season to date, and is the closest challenger to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

The McLaren driver heads to the British Grand Prix this weekend having achieved his first career race victory earlier this season, and battling with Verstappen for many more since.

The pair's newfound rivalry erupted last weekend at the Austrian GP, where they collided having been fighting for the lead, allowing Mercedes' George Russell to claim his second career race win.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen crashed at the Austrian GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were on Capital FM

Norris brutally put down by North

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri have been across multiple British radio stations this week, answering a variety of questions including Heart FM, Radio X and Capital.

On the Capital breakfast show, Norris revealed he was close to getting a tattoo alongside McLaren boss Zak Brown following his victory at the Miami GP, but was told he couldn't by his trainer for performance reasons.

"I wanted to get one in Canada when Zak got one, Zak got his Miami tattoo," he revealed on the show.

"I was meant to get some. Not a Miami one but I was gonna get a little date of it or something and I was gonna get some others, like some more personal ones. But I wasn't allowed, I got rejected."

Presenter North then queried why it was the case, saying: "Did they not think you were old enough or?"

Following laughter from Norris, Piastri and the Capital crew, North seemed misunderstood by the remark: "Oh that wasn't meant to be a dig," he joked.

"Lando. No! I didn't mean it like that, why did you get - the tattooist wouldn't do it?"

Norris replied: "I wasn't allowed, no. My trainer, the doctors, they said it could affect my performance.

North apologised after, saying: "I'm sorry, I just offended you there and I really didn't mean to," before Norris said that he'll "take it as a compliment".

READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny

Related