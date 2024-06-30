Audi confirm Las Vegas TEST as F1 preparations ramp up

Audi have completed a test around the streets of Las Vegas in preparation for their entry onto the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

The German car brand will join the F1 grid having agreed to complete a takeover of the current Sauber-owned team.

Significant work has already gone on behind the scenes at the team’s site in Neuberg in anticipation for their arrival in F1, which includes 22 state-of-the-art test benches and high-tech development tools.

Audi have also confirmed one of their drivers with the signing of Nico Hulkenberg, who will join the team from Haas next season in a deal that will see him be a part of the German squad when they enter the sport.

Audi will join the F1 grid in 2026

The German team confirmed they recently ran a test in Las Vegas

Audi confirm test in Las Vegas

As well as being a new team on the grid, Audi are also bringing their own power unit, which they are developing in their Neuberg site, with components also being built in the facility in Hinwil, the current base of Sauber.

The 2026 regulations are set to revolutionize the sport, with smaller and lighter cars, the introduction of 100 per cent sustainable fuels and a larger emphasis on electrical power.

And as part of their preparations, Audi confirmed that they have completed a simulation test in Las Vegas, which provided them with the ‘perfect development environment’ for their powertrain.

Speaking in a media Q&A session where the team gave an update about their progress, Audi Formula Racing CTO Stefan Dreyer said: “We run the power unit on the test bench with different layouts from the current F1 calendar, depending on the purpose of the test.

“For example, Las Vegas is interesting for our development team in terms of overall energy management. Several alternating fast and slow corners and almost two kilometres of full throttle driving on the Las Vegas Strip provide the perfect development environment for fine-tuning the combustion engine and the ERS (Energy Recovery System) components.”

CEO Adam Baker added: “Hearing the Audi power unit being simulated today on tracks like Spielberg, Singapore or Las Vegas, not only gives everyone involved goosebumps, but also gives us the feeling that we are a big step closer to our first race in 2026.”

