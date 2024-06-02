F1 star insists 'politics' motivated Hulkenberg signing

Nico Hulkenberg became the first signing for the ambitious Audi F1 project but a rival driver believes other factors may have motivated the move.

With half of the Formula 1 grid for 2025 still to be confirmed, pressure is growing on a number of out-of-contract stars as they look to secure a seat for next year and beyond.

Though not officially joining the grid until 2026, Audi have already secured the signature Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, and have reportedly identified Ferrari star Carlos Sainz as their main target to fill the vacant seat.

Should that move become reality, the Spaniard would join Hulkenberg at Sauber next season, which isn't good news for former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn insists 'politics' are behind his team's signings as they begin to build for the future.

Bottas delivers verdict on Sainz rumours

Valtteri Bottas is calm about his F1 future

Bottas currently drives for the Swiss outfit, but given he is out of contract at the end of this season, it would appear he will be forced to seek options elsewhere.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the 34-year old admitted that 'politics' played a key role in the team's decision to recruit Hulkenberg in particular, given Audi's ambition to bring in a German driver.

He said: "There are a lot of politics in F1, it's part of the game, we have to live with it.

"Yes, sometimes you see its good side and other times its bad side, but it has always been part of the sport because it is big business."

On rumours that Sainz is being lined up to take his spot at Sauber, he added: "It's a surprising situation based on the information that I've been receiving over the last year or so.

"I'm not worried about my future."

