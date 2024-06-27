IndyCar prospect set for Mid-Ohio debut

Dale Coyne Racing has announced that it will hand out a debut at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in July.

Unsurprisingly, the debutant will race in the no 51 car partnered with Rick Ware Racing, which as already seen five other drivers in the cockpit this season.

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

DCR confirmed that 28-year-old Briton Toby Sowery will race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on July 7.

Sowery has competed in a range of series, including British Formula 3 and Indy Lights/NXT on and off between 2019-2023.

Mid-Ohio is the next IndyCar venue, where Toby Sowery will make his debut

Sowery to race for Dale Coyne Racing

Team owner Dale Coyne admitted that Sowery has a tricky test ahead of him with the weekend also marking the first entry for the car in hybrid form.

"I’ve been following Toby’s career for quite some time now,” he said. "He’s shown that he can quickly adapt to whatever car he is driving and has a successful track record to prove it.

"We realize coming into the weekend at Mid-Ohio with no prior testing of the car in its hybrid form might be a steep learning curve, but we’re confident he will get up to speed quickly and we look forward to seeing what he can do.”

Sowery does have experience in IndyCar machinery. In 2023, he tested with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

READ MORE: F1 needs to FIX female pathway after Jamie Chadwick success

Alex Palou won last time out at Monterey

The Brit is up for the challenge, and will be hoping to challenge the season-best finish of P18 for the no 51 entry.

"Racing in the IndyCar Series is an exciting challenge for anyone and I’m extremely fortunate to be given this opportunity by Dale," said Sowery.

"This race adds to an already incredible season for me filled with two amazing programmes in IMSA [SportsCar LMP2 category] and GT World Challenge.

“Dale Coyne has been fundamental to IndyCar in giving drivers opportunities to prove themselves and I am eager for this challenge.

“It’ll be a difficult step to make having only one day in the car over a year ago as well as adapting to the hybrid system, but I’m up for it!"

Sowery's debut race in Mid-Ohio goes green at 1:53pm ET.

READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

Related