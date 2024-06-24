IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024
IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024
Romain Grosjean was left thrilled after an excellent result at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.
The Frenchman missed out on a podium by just four tenths, but still managed to secure his best result throughout the eight rounds of the season so far.
READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star
For the first time in 2024, he secured consecutive points finishes and lifted himself to 14th in the drivers’ championship.
At the age of 38, Grosjean is still proving that he has the speed to compete, despite not holding a contract for 2025 yet.
READ MORE: F1 needs to FIX female pathway after Jamie Chadwick success
How did Romain Grosjean achieve fourth place?
One of the most exciting parts of the race actually involved the former F1 driver battling Alexander Rossi for a spot on the podium.
The intense duel was won by his former Andretti team-mate on lap 71 of 95, who went on to finish third just four tenths ahead.
The next chance for Grosjean to go one step further will be in two weeks, at the Honda Indy 200 in Ohio.
In a post on Instagram, Grosjean celebrated scoring his best result with Juncos Hollinger since joining them at the start of the season.
READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024
- 20 minutes ago
Verstappen FEARS rivals after impressive Spanish GP
- 1 uur geleden
FIA deliver CRUCIAL decision on Hamilton collision
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton is 'BACK' claim from F1 pundits
- 3 uur geleden
Massive IndyCar finale details dropped
- Today 19:00
McLaren boss sends ALERT to Red Bull following frustrating Spanish GP
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug