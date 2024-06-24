close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024

IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024

IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024

IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024

Romain Grosjean was left thrilled after an excellent result at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

The Frenchman missed out on a podium by just four tenths, but still managed to secure his best result throughout the eight rounds of the season so far.

READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

For the first time in 2024, he secured consecutive points finishes and lifted himself to 14th in the drivers’ championship.

At the age of 38, Grosjean is still proving that he has the speed to compete, despite not holding a contract for 2025 yet.

Romain Grosjean beat his best finish of 7th at Laguna Seca

READ MORE: F1 needs to FIX female pathway after Jamie Chadwick success

How did Romain Grosjean achieve fourth place?

One of the most exciting parts of the race actually involved the former F1 driver battling Alexander Rossi for a spot on the podium.

The intense duel was won by his former Andretti team-mate on lap 71 of 95, who went on to finish third just four tenths ahead.

The next chance for Grosjean to go one step further will be in two weeks, at the Honda Indy 200 in Ohio.

In a post on Instagram, Grosjean celebrated scoring his best result with Juncos Hollinger since joining them at the start of the season.

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

Related

McLaren Romain Grosjean Jamie Chadwick
Chadwick nearly LOST Andretti IndyCar drive
IndyCar

Chadwick nearly LOST Andretti IndyCar drive

  • Today 04:00
Ex-McLaren star blames 'fatigue' for average IndyCar return
IndyCar

Ex-McLaren star blames 'fatigue' for average IndyCar return

  • Yesterday 21:00

Latest News

IndyCar

IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024

  • 20 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Verstappen FEARS rivals after impressive Spanish GP

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

FIA deliver CRUCIAL decision on Hamilton collision

  • 2 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton is 'BACK' claim from F1 pundits

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar

Massive IndyCar finale details dropped

  • Today 19:00
Spanish Grand Prix

McLaren boss sends ALERT to Red Bull following frustrating Spanish GP

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x