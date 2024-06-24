Chadwick nearly LOST Andretti IndyCar drive

Jamie Chadwick has revealed she nearly didn’t get a second season with Andretti and that she was ‘three days off losing her seat.’

In 2023, the three-time W Series champion crossed the Atlantic from the United Kingdom into the United States to embark on a career in Indy NXT with Andretti Autosport.

However, following a sponsor change for Andretti when DHL left the team for Chip Ganassi Racing, the Brit was at risk of losing her NXT seat altogether for this season.

Thankfully, she managed to keep her seat and the Andretti driver went on to secure a podium finish before becoming the first female driver to win a race on a road course.

Jamie Chadwick won her maiden IndyNXT race this year

Chadwick: I was three days off losing my seat

When Chadwick was scooped up by the iconic Andretti outfit for the IndyCar support category, Indy NXT, she was set to be with the team for two years, starting in 2023.

However, following a steady rookie season in Indy NXT where she finished 12th out of 25, her seat was at risk for 2024 as sponsorships changed allegiances.

Speaking to NBC Sport, two days after securing her maiden win, she said: “I was three days off losing my seat. We had in mind always a two-year program, but unfortunately with the sponsorship changes and things, it didn’t make life easy.

“And to be completely open, I didn’t actually have the budget fully in place when I said I was ready to sign.

"So I managed to sign and had a few people underwriting and supporting me and some very loyal partners stay with me, but it’s taken a little bit longer to get everything together.

“So fortunately, I obviously secured the seat and was back with Andretti, but there was a very, very, very close chance where I wasn’t returning.”

Being able to stay with Andretti, with Andretti Global in 2024, meant the British racer was able to break a record by securing her first win at Road America when she led every lap from start to finish in a triumphant win, in June.

This followed a career-best finish of third at Indianapolis at the start of May.

