How did Arrow McLaren field FOUR drivers in 2024?
McLaren's IndyCar outfit hasn’t endured the smoothest ride in 2024 after David Malukas injured himself in a mountain bike injury, resulting in a series of drivers competing for the team.
A total of three different drivers have competed in the #6 Arrow McLaren, with Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire competing in place of an injured Malukas while the American driver recovered.
Despite bombshell announcements, the rollercoaster ride of McLaren’s 2024 will likely ease off now after the team signed Nolan Siegel on a multi-year deal, on June 18.
With trouble finding a suitable replacement to compete in their #6 car, how did the rollercoaster ride unfold?
McLaren’s musical chairs
September 8, 2023 - Arrow McLaren announces David Malukas for 2024
In early September, McLaren announced Malukas would partner up with Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi for 2024. He was set to compete in the #6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
The team were ‘extremely impressed’ with how quickly he had ‘gotten up to speed’ in the series, were some of the words by the team’s Racing Director, Gavin Ward, in the announcement.
14 February 2024 - Surgery update following the Mountain bike accident
In February, it was reported that Malukas had suffered a mountain biking accident.
As a result of the injury, surgery was required to repair torn ligaments in a dislocated left wrist, which was successfully completed on February 13.
The team expected that he would be out of the seat for six weeks to take into account his recovery time, leaving his McLaren debut until the Grand Prix of Long Beach.
April 29 - Arrow McLaren releases Malukas
After his expected recovery time expired, the team soon announced that they had released Malukas from his contract on April 29 as his recovery time remained ‘unclear.’
During this time the team had two different drivers competing in his seat to allow the team to work at full capacity - Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire.
Arrow McLaren announces the team has released David Malukas for the remainder of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.— Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) April 29, 2024
Full team statement:
May 2024 - Pourchaire given the seat for the rest of 2024
Although Ilott competed for the team in the prestigious Indianapolis 500, it was reported that Pourchaire would be given Malukas’ seat for the remainder of the season having competed at the Long Beach and Barber Motorsport Park rounds.
June 18, 2024 - Nolan Siegel joins, starting in 2024 ‘and beyond’
Reigning Formula 2 world champion Pourchaire was ultimately shown the door, a month after it was announced he would compete for the remainder of the year.
"Stability and sustained growth are key to our long-term game plan here" were the words of team principal Ward, when they announced their new driver plans.
The 19-year-old driver from California, who boasts an impressive racing CV including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indy NXT and IndyCar experience, will - according to McLaren - now race for the team for ‘2025 and beyond.’
Despite being dropped by McLaren, Malukas still features on the 2024 IndyCar standings as he now competes with Meyer Shank Racing, after making his debut with the team at the legendary Laguna Seca circuit.
