IndyCar Laguna Seca: McLaughlin leads in practice after red flagged session
IndyCar Laguna Seca: McLaughlin leads in practice after red flagged session
Scott McLaughlin stood at the top of the timing boards ahead of Colton Herta after the first practice session of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.
The IndyCar session is fast approaching its halfway mark, as the American single-seater series heads to Monterey for the ninth race of the 18-race season.
READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid
The session wasn’t without issues, as drivers contended with low grip levels out on the Californian circuit. As a result, red flags were brought out by David Malukas and Pato O’Ward.
In the first session of the session, David Malukas returned to the sport with his new team, Meyer Shank Racing, whereas Nolan Siegel made his full-time debut following his promotion to IndyCar.
Moments from Monterey 😎⁰⁰#INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/Fn43lbRtGR— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 22, 2024
How Monterey practice ended...
McLaughlin left it until the dying moments of the session before he put the fastest lap on the board, a 1:07.6325. The New Zealander also clocked a blistering speed of 119.126mph - the fastest of the session.
Herta and Alex Palou completed the top three in second and third respectively, leaving Josef Newgarden and Pietro Fittipaldi to round out the top five.
McLaughlin said: “Pretty good day in the Good Ranchers Chevy, The car was pretty hooked up from the get-go, and it really got on reds when we turned it on. The track’s getting faster and faster, and I think it’s sort of coming to our car a little bit. More to come tomorrow.”
O’Ward, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, and Marcus Armstrong completed the session in order of sixth to ninth whilst the championship leader, Will Power, rounded out the top 10.
Both Malukas and O’Ward brought out the red flags as both drivers spun out on track. Malukas, in his return, was the first red flag - down at turn two - while O’Ward brought out the second later on when he spun off into the gravel at turn five.
In his first full-time seat with Arrow McLaren, Siegel stood as the slowest driver out on track as the debutant finished 27th with a lap time that was just under three seconds slower than McLaughlin.
READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar Laguna Seca: McLaughlin leads in practice after red flagged session
- 23 minutes ago
Ferrari driver offers Brad Pitt movie role update
- 53 minutes ago
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Results Today: Practice times as Verstappen beaten for pace in FP3
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton stands alongside F1 fans in FUMING at legendary circuit
- Today 05:00
Mercedes F1 stars involved in America's Cup experience
- Today 04:00
Newey future takes DRAMATIC twist after team tour
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul