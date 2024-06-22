IndyCar owner EAGER to keep young star for 2025
IndyCar owner EAGER to keep young star for 2025
Rahal Letterman Lanigan co-owner Bobby Rahal is eager to keep a hold of top talent and pending free agent Christian Lundgaard for the 2025 season.
The Dane finished the 2023 championship in 8th place and has a wealth of experience with 42 starts at the age of 22.
READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid
He took his first win in Toronto last year - all with the team that gave him his IndyCar opportunity - who are now very eager to keep a hold of him.
Lundgaard’s manager has supposedly tested the water at other teams as they bid to find the best future offering.
Will Christian Lundgaard stay at RLL?
With seats flying off the shelves, the ever-decreasing pool of options is a good thing for RLL, who hope to be in pole position to secure his services.
“I’m not sure where else, aside from maybe Penske, that would be better,” Rahal told RACER.
“We’ve been as fast as all those other guys at a lot of races. So I don’t know why he’d look elsewhere, but you always are going to just see what the market will bear.
“But our intent is to re-sign him. And as I’ve said before, I don’t think he’s looking to go anywhere, necessarily.
“But we’ve got to continue to give him good race cars and do a good job for him. We’ll see what happens. And sooner rather than later we’ll know what the scenario looks like. But it’s certainly our intent to keep to keep him.”
READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Verstappen BEATEN as rivals close gap
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star accidentally 'reveals' huge driver team switch
- 5 minutes ago
F1 pundit BEWILDERED by Ferrari star's contract stance
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar owner EAGER to keep young star for 2025
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen delivers FEISTY response to F1 ticket claim
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR team owner provides MASSIVE update on participation
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul