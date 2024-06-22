close global

IndyCar owner EAGER to keep young star for 2025

Rahal Letterman Lanigan co-owner Bobby Rahal is eager to keep a hold of top talent and pending free agent Christian Lundgaard for the 2025 season.

The Dane finished the 2023 championship in 8th place and has a wealth of experience with 42 starts at the age of 22.

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

He took his first win in Toronto last year - all with the team that gave him his IndyCar opportunity - who are now very eager to keep a hold of him.

Lundgaard’s manager has supposedly tested the water at other teams as they bid to find the best future offering.

Christian Lundgaard was the first Dane to compete in the Indy500

Will Christian Lundgaard stay at RLL?

With seats flying off the shelves, the ever-decreasing pool of options is a good thing for RLL, who hope to be in pole position to secure his services.

“I’m not sure where else, aside from maybe Penske, that would be better,” Rahal told RACER.

“We’ve been as fast as all those other guys at a lot of races. So I don’t know why he’d look elsewhere, but you always are going to just see what the market will bear.

“But our intent is to re-sign him. And as I’ve said before, I don’t think he’s looking to go anywhere, necessarily.

“But we’ve got to continue to give him good race cars and do a good job for him. We’ll see what happens. And sooner rather than later we’ll know what the scenario looks like. But it’s certainly our intent to keep to keep him.”

READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

