close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

Fernando Alonso has declared what he believes to be certain about Max Verstappen's future.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff warned off Hamilton F1 replacement amid Mercedes uncertainty

Lewis Hamilton is set to depart the Silver Arrows at the end of 2024, linking up with Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond, having announced a shock switch earlier this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull target further F1 rivals after demanding Mercedes FIA probe

Red Bull are questioning the legality of parts of two more of their closest rivals, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star drops MAJOR driver market hint with 2025 decisions looming

A soon-to-be out-of-contract F1 star has dropped a big hint as to when things could develop in the driver market for himself and others on the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

One Red Bull star has sparked comparisons with Lewis Hamilton after online footage appeared showcasing some unexpected talents.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Max Verstappen McLaren

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Steiner issues frank Mercedes WARNING as Hamilton replacement decision looms

  • 31 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star rules out SHOCK Ricciardo future gamble

  • 2 uur geleden
GPFans Recap

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Haas show off F1 star ahead of RETURN

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 race winner issues CONCERNING claim for Mercedes star amid Verstappen links

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x