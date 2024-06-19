Haas show off F1 star ahead of RETURN
Haas Formula 1 team have shown off a star who will return to the team this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix on social media.
The American outfit head to Barcelona hoping to continue their solid start to the season that has seen Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen pick up a handful of points.
Haas are currently starting their new era, with Drive to Survive icon Guenther Steiner replaced as team principal before the start of the season by Ayao Komatsu.
The upcoming Spanish GP will see a return to the team for another star who has thoroughly impressed in his F1 career to date.
Bearman to make Haas return
Oliver Bearman is set to once again take the wheel of the Haas car during FP1 in Barcelona, in one of his six sessions he is likely to feature in this season.
The young Brit stunned during his race debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, stepping in for Carlos Sainz who was in hospital having appendicitis surgery.
It is widely expected that Bearman will take the place of the outgoing Hulkenberg in 2025, and Spain presents another opportunity for him to prove he is the man to do just that.
Now, Haas have shown off their teen sensation via their Instagram story, posting a picture of him in his full race gear ahead of the weekend.
Bearman will be hoping that the team decide to make him part of their 'wallpaper Wednesdays' more regularly in 2025.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul