NASCAR Cup Series 2024: USA TODAY 301 start times, schedule and TV

Get all the details on how to watch the USA TODAY 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Nicknamed 'The Magic Mile,' this iconic track is set to host a blockbuster weekend of racing from June 21-23.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off the festivities on Saturday, June 22, with a 200-lap thriller, followed by the Whelan Modified Tour race.

The culmination of the weekend will be the much-anticipated NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, where all drivers battle it out on the 1.058-mile oval track.

This track features 2.7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup start times

The 301-lap race kicks off on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 2:30pm local time (EDT). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Practice 12:35pm on Saturday 11:35am on Saturday 9:35am on Saturday 5:35pm on Sunday 6:35pm on Sunday Qualifying 1:20pm on Saturday 12:20pm on Saturday 10:20am on Saturday 6:20pm on Sunday 7:20pm on Sunday Race 2:30pm on Sunday 1:30pm on Sunday 11:30am on Sunday 7:30pm on Sunday 8:30pm on Sunday

You can catch all the Cup action on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



New Hampshire USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The USA TODAY 301 Cup Series race takes place on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024.

What time is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The USA TODAY 301 Cup Series race kicks off at 2:30pm local time (ET).

Where is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series takes place?

The USA TODAY 301 takes place at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.

What length is the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is 1.06 miles.

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the Iowa Corn 350, Chase Elliott leads the championship with 591 points, eight points ahead of Kyle Larson.

