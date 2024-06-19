NASCAR Cup Series 2024: USA TODAY 301 start times, schedule and TV
Get all the details on how to watch the USA TODAY 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Nicknamed 'The Magic Mile,' this iconic track is set to host a blockbuster weekend of racing from June 21-23.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off the festivities on Saturday, June 22, with a 200-lap thriller, followed by the Whelan Modified Tour race.
The culmination of the weekend will be the much-anticipated NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, where all drivers battle it out on the 1.058-mile oval track.
This track features 2.7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.
USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup start times
The 301-lap race kicks off on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 2:30pm local time (EDT). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice
|12:35pm on Saturday
|11:35am on Saturday
|9:35am on Saturday
|5:35pm on Sunday
|6:35pm on Sunday
|Qualifying
|1:20pm on Saturday
|12:20pm on Saturday
|10:20am on Saturday
|6:20pm on Sunday
|7:20pm on Sunday
|Race
|2:30pm on Sunday
|1:30pm on Sunday
|11:30am on Sunday
|7:30pm on Sunday
|8:30pm on Sunday
You can catch all the Cup action on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
New Hampshire USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race?
The USA TODAY 301 Cup Series race takes place on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024.
What time is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race?
The USA TODAY 301 Cup Series race kicks off at 2:30pm local time (ET).
Where is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series takes place?
The USA TODAY 301 takes place at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
What length is the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is 1.06 miles.
Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?
After the Iowa Corn 350, Chase Elliott leads the championship with 591 points, eight points ahead of Kyle Larson.
