F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return
F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return
Haas have announced the return of a driver to their cockpit for the Spanish Grand Prix.
This season has been an impressive improvement on last season for the American team, who finished last in the constructors' championship in 2023.
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Yet the event based at the Circuit de Catalunya will see British star Oliver Bearman back in the VF-24.
Bearman is the official reserve driver of Haas and he will compete in first practice, replacing Hulkenberg - who will leave the team at the end of the season to join Sauber.
It will be the second time this season Bearman will feature for Haas having also taken part in first practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, where he was 15th fastest as the lead Haas ahead of Hulkenberg.
Is Oliver Bearman joining Haas?
Bearman shot to fame in the second race of the campaign when he was announced as a last minute replacement for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, who was ruled out appendix removal surgery.
The 19-year-old from Chelmsford then went on to score a highly respectable 7th place on his debut, putting the grid on notice with a widely praised drive.
After Spain, Haas will run Bearman at four further races during the season in planned practice outings.
Reports have linked the Ferrari development driver with a full-time drive for Haas next season as Bearman looks to cement his place on the grid.
READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return
- 43 minutes ago
FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton release date ANNOUNCED despite difficulties
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo and F1 star ordered to join 'CIRCUS' by former team boss
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton shares precious snap with beloved dog Roscoe
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 boss claims Red Bull under SERIOUS threat
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul