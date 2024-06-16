F1 star's toddler daughter MAKES him sign autographs

A Formula 1 driver's young daughter hilariously forced him to make time for fans and sign some autographs while walking through the paddock.

There are a handful of drivers who have children on the grid, but those who do, often bring their families to events in order to spend more time with them.

Only three racers on the current grid have children: Sergio Perez has three, Kevin Magnussen two, and Nico Hulkenberg one.

Indeed, it was the Magnussen's three-year-old daughter who was seen insisting that her father sign an autograph for a grateful fan.

Kevin Magnussen is one of only three fathers on the grid

The Haas driver has only picked up one point in 2024 so far

Kevin Magnussen's daughter makes him turn back for fan

The Dane has not had the desired start to the 2024 season, having picked up only a single race point to compliment a host of penalty points which has left him on the verge of a race ban.

A huge collision in Monaco with fellow fathers Perez and Hulkenberg re-iterated the dangers that play on the minds of all drivers, perhaps especially those with children.

All three F1 fathers were involved in a scary accident in Monaco

However, Magnussen is still able to enjoy his time out of the car, particularly those shared with his young family.

Drivers regularly stop in the paddock to pose for photos and sign autographs, but the Haas driver had to be alerted by his daughter to the fact that he had missed out one fan seeking to have their notebook signed.

🥹 F1 driver Kevin Magnussen’s daughter made sure this fan got his signature...pic.twitter.com/eD9I3pkR2I — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 27, 2024

As the 31-year-old continued walking, it was clear his daughter had spotted the fan and tried to point them out to her father.

She scooted after her dad and tugged on his jacket, before pointing at the fan, leading Magnussen to return smiling and sign his name.

Once Magnussen's daughter had alerted him to the supporter, it was clear he could not ignore the wishes of the fan, and especially not the demands of his young child.

