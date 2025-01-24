close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former F1 star set for SHOCK return

Former F1 star set for SHOCK return

Former F1 star set for SHOCK return

Former F1 star set for SHOCK return

A Formula 1 driver who lost his job in 2024 is set to return to the sport for the forthcoming season.

Teams are beginning to write their 2025 plans in stone, with pre-season testing coming as soon as next month ahead of the season opener in Australian in March.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Anticipation is already building, with fans desperate to see how Lewis Hamilton will fare in his debut season at Ferrari following his sensational move from Mercedes.

The Italian outfit are one of eight teams to feature a new driver lineup in 2025, with Aston Martin and McLaren the only squads going in to the year with the same pairing that finished 2024.

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas are without a seat in 2025
Fans will be eager to see Lewis Hamilton in action for Ferrari this season

Veteran handed F1 lifeline

The influx of new faces resulted in a number of drivers losing their seats for the new season, including the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen, while former VCARB racer Daniel Ricciardo will also be on the outside looking in having been sacked in September.

The Australian's time in F1 is seemingly at an end, but that hasn't stopped rumours swirling since his exit of the prospect of him making a surprise return at some stage.

Speculation over the future of Ricciardo's former rival Kevin Magnussen has also been attracting interest in recent months after the Dane was dropped by Haas at the end of last season, with Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon the team's chosen pairing.

But it has now been confirmed that the 32-year-old will retain an active role within the American outfit going forward.

Kevin Magnussen will remain with Haas as a test driver in 2025

According to The-Race.com, Haas is running a full test programme in an old car throughout 2025 and have agreed a deal with Magnussen for him to play a key role.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “He's going to drive some TPC events to provide a reference.  We have got a good relationship.”

There is also the possibility that Magnussen will attend some grands prix when available, but that remains to be seen having recently been announced as a works driver for BMW M Motorsport and participant in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez
Driver replacement decision confirmed by Haas ahead of Singapore GP
Haas

Driver replacement decision confirmed by Haas ahead of Singapore GP

  • September 17, 2024 22:00
F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt
IndyCar

F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt

  • August 12, 2024 01:00

Latest News

F1 Social

Hamilton Ferrari team-mate in AWKWARD fan mix-up

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 star set for SHOCK return

  • Today 01:00
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton F1 debut affected by SURPRISE weather problem

  • Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar

IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race

  • Yesterday 21:00
Latest F1 News

F1 team OFFICIALLY sold in major announcement

  • Yesterday 20:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR issue 2025 update as teams face MAJOR decision

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Ontdek het op Google Play
x