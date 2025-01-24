Former F1 star set for SHOCK return

A Formula 1 driver who lost his job in 2024 is set to return to the sport for the forthcoming season.

Teams are beginning to write their 2025 plans in stone, with pre-season testing coming as soon as next month ahead of the season opener in Australian in March.

Anticipation is already building, with fans desperate to see how Lewis Hamilton will fare in his debut season at Ferrari following his sensational move from Mercedes.

The Italian outfit are one of eight teams to feature a new driver lineup in 2025, with Aston Martin and McLaren the only squads going in to the year with the same pairing that finished 2024.

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas are without a seat in 2025

Fans will be eager to see Lewis Hamilton in action for Ferrari this season

Veteran handed F1 lifeline

The influx of new faces resulted in a number of drivers losing their seats for the new season, including the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen, while former VCARB racer Daniel Ricciardo will also be on the outside looking in having been sacked in September.

The Australian's time in F1 is seemingly at an end, but that hasn't stopped rumours swirling since his exit of the prospect of him making a surprise return at some stage.

Speculation over the future of Ricciardo's former rival Kevin Magnussen has also been attracting interest in recent months after the Dane was dropped by Haas at the end of last season, with Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon the team's chosen pairing.

But it has now been confirmed that the 32-year-old will retain an active role within the American outfit going forward.

Kevin Magnussen will remain with Haas as a test driver in 2025

According to The-Race.com, Haas is running a full test programme in an old car throughout 2025 and have agreed a deal with Magnussen for him to play a key role.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “He's going to drive some TPC events to provide a reference. We have got a good relationship.”

There is also the possibility that Magnussen will attend some grands prix when available, but that remains to be seen having recently been announced as a works driver for BMW M Motorsport and participant in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

