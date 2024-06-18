F1 star accepts 'chance' of not finding 2025 seat
Formula 1's silly season kicked off ultra-early in 2024 thanks to Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster announcement of a move to Ferrari for next season, but there are plenty more drivers with undecided futures currently.
Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg recently signed new deals, meaning that some have been left scrambling to find a seat before they all run out.
Kevin Magnussen has admitted that his time at Haas could be drawing to a close this season, with no contract yet agreed for 2025 and Oliver Bearman expected to fill one of the team's seats.
Team principal Ayao Komatsu has admitted that Esteban Ocon is also on the team's radar after the announcement that the Frenchman will leave Alpine this winter, leaving the Dane's future up in the air.
Magnussen: I'm stronger than last year
Speaking at the Canadian Grand Prix, Magnussen admitted that he may not just leave Haas, but runs the risk of being out of the sport altogether in 2025, saying: "Yes. There is a chance that that will happen.”
“I want to be in Formula 1,” he added. “That’s what I’m concentrating on. Only when all the doors are closed will I look for something else.”
He also insisted that he's improved as a driver compared to last year, but has been the victim of some bad luck, saying: “The pace was there. I am a much stronger driver than last year.
“I found it difficult to adjust to the car, especially in qualifying. That is much easier for me this year. But it just didn’t go my way in a lot of situations. I’ve had traffic so many times, second lap in Q1 or Q2, then suddenly a problem, or a poorly managed out-lap, something like that.
“Or, if we had a good race, the safety car comes at the wrong time. It’s just one of those years where you always seem to have a headwind. Let’s take Imola. Suddenly a McLaren comes out of the pits in front of me and can’t even start its lap. How can you predict that?
“It costs me a good starting position. In the race, the pace is fantastic and I almost make it into the points. Without the bad luck, I would have started near the top 10 and would definitely have scored points."
