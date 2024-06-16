close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star takes on UNIQUE two-wheeled challenge

F1 star takes on UNIQUE two-wheeled challenge

F1 star takes on UNIQUE two-wheeled challenge

F1 star takes on UNIQUE two-wheeled challenge

Valtteri Bottas has undertaken a second cycling event in two weeks after a successful initial outing on gravel.

The Finn achieved ten grands prix victories in his time with Mercedes, but hasn't matched his form since moving away from the Brackley based outfit.

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

Bottas currently competes with Kick Sauber who remain the only team without points thus far in the 2024 season.

The Finn finds himself out of contract for 2025, and with Nico Hulkenberg arriving at the team for next season he will be looking to seal his F1 future soon, whether at Sauber or elsewhere on the grid.

Will Bottas remain with Sauber for 2025?
Bottas is a keen cyclist outside of F1

Valtteri Bottas continues with cycling challenge

In the meantime, Bottas has enjoyed competition outside of F1 entering various cycling races alongside his partner Tiffany Cromwell.

Cromwell is a professional athlete in her own right, competing for Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and recently the Unbound Gravel event in Kansas.

Bottas also took part, finishing the 108 mile gravel bike race in 5 hours 26 minutes, burning over 4,000 calories and placing second in his age group.

One event was not enough for Bottas however and will once again compete in a cycling challenge this time FNLD GRVL, an event the Finn co-founded.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

According to the website “FNLD GRVL is a world-class gravel race and experience that debuted on June 10th, 2023 in Lahti, Finland and will return on June 15th, 2024.

“The brainchild of Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas and team behind SBT GRVL, the event will feature three course distances with a 20k Euro prize purse and 1000 riders from around the world. Registration is now open.”

READ MORE: Horner issues warning over Ricciardo's F1 future

Related

Mercedes Nico Hulkenberg Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber
Former Hamilton teammate details pre-Canada GP 'side quest'
F1 News & Gossip

Former Hamilton teammate details pre-Canada GP 'side quest'

  • June 7, 2024 06:00
Why Ferrari F1 star's key ally was AXED from his role
Latest F1 News

Why Ferrari F1 star's key ally was AXED from his role

  • May 15, 2024 15:00

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

F1 star's toddler daughter MAKES him sign autographs

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track

F1 star takes on UNIQUE two-wheeled challenge

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause

  • 2 uur geleden
Logan Sargeant

Why F1 is losing MASSIVE opportunity for expansion

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen names SHOCK F1 star as preferred team-mate

  • Today 19:00
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours 2024 Results: F1 stars on podium after dramatic race

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x