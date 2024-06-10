close global

F1 champion claims Russell has been SUPERIOR to Hamilton

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has made a damning assessment of Lewis Hamilton's time as George Russell's Mercedes team-mate.

The seven-time world champion has been utterly outclassed by Russell in Qualifying this season and trails 8-1 in the head-to-head.

During a cryptic interview with Sky in Monaco, Hamilton inferred Russell was receiving preferential treatment at Mercedes in relation to their upgrades.

Both Russell and Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, have rebuffed these claims, with Hamilton receiving said upgrades to his car in Canada.

Hamilton revealed he was unlikely to beat Russell again in qualifying this season
Russell and Toto Wolff have denied any claims of favouritism

Why is Hamilton struggling at Mercedes?

Hamilton has made frequent attempts to tweak the set-up of his Mercedes this season, often to no avail.

Additionally, the 39-year-old has struggled to get his tyres in the right window during grand prix weekends, key to unlocking the pace of the W15 in Canada.

The 1997 world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, provided his thoughts on Hamilton’s recent performance, and established who was currently the better Mercedes driver.

"That taste for Lewis at Mercedes is now stale. Every driver has a preference with their car. Max will be quick in any car but he will be quicker in a car that suits him. Lewis is in the situation where the car is not doing what he is expecting it to, so he is always second guessing,” Villeneuve said after qualifying in Canada.

Villeneuve claims Russell is the 'better' Mercedes driver

"There is always more thought process going into his driving which can leave you a thousandth of a second behind and that will make you just that little bit slower. It makes it very difficult to set the car up because you cannot pinpoint what the issue is."

“To be honest that started the first season George was there and had the upper hand on Lewis. George has been a better driver than Lewis since he arrived there. Lewis has won so much and when you’re not winning it can be dull and frustrating. The same thing happened when Ricciardo joined Vettel."

