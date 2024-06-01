F1 superstar Hamilton reveals he nearly DROWNED in accident
Lewis Hamilton revealed he nearly died during an accident whilst out surfing with a good friend.
The seven-time F1 world champion, who currently sits eighth in the drivers’ championship having recorded 42 points so far in 2024, made the admission whilst appearing on a popular online show.
Along with being statistically the greatest F1 driver of all time, the 39-year-old is well-known for his fashion sense and has other interests outside of the sport.
One of those being surfing, having been trained by 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater.
Hamilton reveals near-death experience
Speaking on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, in which celebrities answer questions whilst consuming increasingly spicy chicken wings, Hamilton revealed a near-death experience he had while out in the Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii.
“Biggest wipeout I had I was with Kelly Slater, on Pipeline,” he said. “It was like 20ft waves and Kelly was like ‘there’s no way you’re coming out there. You’re crazy.'
“As I started to try and paddle in, I got sucked into the kill-zone basically.
“I turn around and see this set of four waves coming and that for me was like: ‘it’s over, it’s all over.’ As I threw my board, I dove down and grabbed the reef and I could hear this wave crash behind me. My board got ripped and snapped in half.
“I came back up, obviously gasping for air and the next one was coming so back down, grabbed the reef again as another wave comes over. So I did that three times. I got up, I’d nearly run out of air. I’d nearly drowned, but managed to swim back from there.”
