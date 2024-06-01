Former team boss who was once BANNED from F1 linked with shock Alpine return

close global

A legendary former Formula 1 team principal could be set to make a sensational return to the sport, according to reports.

Alpine have endured a torrid start to the 2024 season, with drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly scoring just one point each so far after eight races - the latter scoring his last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix.

But the team are looking to strengthen their team off the track in order to be a competitive outfit come the new regulations in 2026.

This has included the signing of engineer David Sanchez after his departure from McLaren – and the Enstone-based squad are reportedly set to bring Flavio Briatore back to F1.

Alpine have had a difficult start to 2024
Flavio Briatore is set to make a return to the team

Flavio Briatore to return to F1 with Alpine

According to Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has targeted Briatore to help turn the team around.

The report claims that the Italian will be drafted in as a ‘special supervisor’ and will not require constant involvement at the track.

Briatore has a rich history in F1 and with the Enstone team, having guided Benetton to title success with Michael Schumacher in the 1990’s and led Renault to back-to-back championships with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006.

His time in F1 came to an end in 2009 in the wake of the Crashgate scandal, where then Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed out of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and brought out the safety car, allowing Alonso to inherit the lead and win the race.

For his involvement in the scandal, Briatore was kicked out of the sport in 2009 and handed a lifetime ban, although this has now been overturned.

The Italian has not fully cut ties with the sport since his ban, with him currently being Alonso’s manager.

