Former team boss who was once BANNED from F1 linked with shock Alpine return
Former team boss who was once BANNED from F1 linked with shock Alpine return
A legendary former Formula 1 team principal could be set to make a sensational return to the sport, according to reports.
Alpine have endured a torrid start to the 2024 season, with drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly scoring just one point each so far after eight races - the latter scoring his last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Mercedes boss opens up on 'tense' Hamilton situation
But the team are looking to strengthen their team off the track in order to be a competitive outfit come the new regulations in 2026.
This has included the signing of engineer David Sanchez after his departure from McLaren – and the Enstone-based squad are reportedly set to bring Flavio Briatore back to F1.
Flavio Briatore to return to F1 with Alpine
According to Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has targeted Briatore to help turn the team around.
The report claims that the Italian will be drafted in as a ‘special supervisor’ and will not require constant involvement at the track.
Briatore has a rich history in F1 and with the Enstone team, having guided Benetton to title success with Michael Schumacher in the 1990’s and led Renault to back-to-back championships with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006.
His time in F1 came to an end in 2009 in the wake of the Crashgate scandal, where then Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed out of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and brought out the safety car, allowing Alonso to inherit the lead and win the race.
For his involvement in the scandal, Briatore was kicked out of the sport in 2009 and handed a lifetime ban, although this has now been overturned.
The Italian has not fully cut ties with the sport since his ban, with him currently being Alonso’s manager.
READ MORE:French superstar Kylian Mbappe involved in HILARIOUS Brundle exchange
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Former team boss who was once BANNED from F1 linked with shock Alpine return
- 1 uur geleden
Sainz's F1 future set to be resolved in the coming weeks as rumours intensify
- 3 uur geleden
Kerb riding in Formula 1 explained
- Yesterday 23:00
Former Hamilton ally Cullen shares cryptic 'stand alone' post after Indy 500 agony
- Yesterday 21:00
Ricciardo's Red Bull hopes evaporate as F1 rival edges closer to signing contract
- Yesterday 20:00
Sainz agreement with new F1 team 'locked in' for 2025
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul