French superstar Kylian Mbappe involved in HILARIOUS Brundle exchange

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle was involved in an awkward exchange with French football star Kylian Mbappe ahead of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The incident happened as Brundle was on his customary pre- race grid walk, a popular segment which sees the presenter hold impromptu interviews with people on the grid, from F1 drivers to celebrities.

Mbappe, who is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer, was in the principality to watch events unfold on the iconic street circuit.

Home favourite Charles Leclerc broke his Monaco curse, converting his pole position into a long-overdue victory at the track for the Ferrari star.

Oscar Piastri drove superbly to seal second for McLaren, while Carlos Sainz rounded off the top three.

It was a day to forget for Red Bull, who saw Sergio Perez crash out on the opening lap, while championship leader Max Verstappen could only finish sixth as his lead at the top of the standings was reduced to 31 points.

Mbappe, who played for Monaco from 2015-2018, was surrounded by members of his security team as he made his way towards his seat, but that wasn't enough to deter Brundle.

After being ushered away from the 25-year-old, the pundit responded: "It's alright mate, I'm in charge here."

He then suggested the Frenchman - famous for his electrifying speed - was quicker than some of the cars on the grid, much to Mbappe's amusement.

"It's alright mate I'm in charge around here" 😂💪



"It's alright mate I'm in charge around here" 😂💪



pic.twitter.com/ve0N87ereN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 26, 2024

