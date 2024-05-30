Las Vegas Grand Prix set for HUGE change after Verstappen demands

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a historic and incredible event for Formula 1 - but not everyone was pleased by it all.

The event marked the first time in its history that F1 acted as promoters, after $650 million was spent on land and constructing facilities around the circuit which includes the world-famous Vegas Strip.

As part of the weekend, F1 asked the drivers to participate in numerous promotional events, which included a spectacular pre-race show, during which each team’s pair were presented to a packed-out main grandstand on towers dotted along the start-finish straight.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen became the event’s most outspoken critic, labelling all the glitz and the glamour of F1’s return to Las Vegas as "99 per cent show, one per cent sporting event".

Las Vega returned to the F1 calendar in 2023

Max Verstappen would claim victory for Red Bull

F1 to tone down Las Vegas promotional events

Verstappen went on to win the race in what was one of his 19 victories in a dominant 2023 season and seemed to have changed his tone slightly when he was heard signing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ over his team radio.

F1’s chief commercial officer Emily Prazer was asked by RacingNews365 at a media roundtable event in Monaco if driver feedback would be taken on board for the 2024 edition of the Las Vegas race.

And Prazer stated that Verstappen and the other drivers will not be subjected to a heavy promotional programme this year.

"There was one particular driver who was very vocal that weekend, but I think we all saw by the end of it that he was singing 'Viva Las Vegas' on the radio,” she said.

Verstappen was heavily critical of the event

"They (the drivers) had different stresses in the new race as well. They'd never driven the track, they didn't understand what they were walking into.

"That being said, on the flip side, they were incredibly supportive in the build-up, doing promotions with us to help get the race up and running. They took part in our opening ceremony without complaint.

"I think there were a bit of nerves, and going into the weekend there was a lot for them to do. But none of them didn't participate in activities we asked them to do.

"We're definitely going to tone it down a little this year. We definitely did way too much with them last year, but they were dancing around Miami (the recent grand prix) wearing Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise, so I think they like it."

