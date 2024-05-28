2024 IndyCar Series - Detroit Grand Prix weather forecast

The 2024 IndyCar series returns this weekend (Friday May 31st to Sunday June 2nd) for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The sixth race of the season comes hot on the heels of the Indy 500, which saw Team Penske's Josef Newgarden win the iconic race for the second year in a row last Sunday.

As for the IndyCar driver's standings after round five, defending champion Alex Palou leads the way on 183 points, twenty ahead of New Zealand veteran Scott Dixon who is in second.

However, after the delayed start in Indianapolis last weekend, the big question is: what is the forecast looking like for this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix?

Here's everything you need to know.

What will the weather be like for the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix?

Unlike last weekend for the Indy 500, the rain is expected to stay away in Detroit on June 2nd.

According to BBC Weather, there is a 6-8% chance of rain on Sunday morning, which drops to 3% by the time of the race start (12:30pm ET).

It's also set to be a hot one on Sunday, with temperatures slated to reach an afternoon high of 82.4F by the late afternoon, although it will likely be around 75F for the race start. Cloud cover is expected throughout the day, however.

Friday and Saturday are expected to remain dry for the practice and qualifying sessions respectively, with showers only becoming a strong possibility on Saturday evening long after qualifying has finished (barring any major delays).

Schedule of events

You can check out the Detroit Grand Prix's website for a full list of events throughout the weekend. Here's what to look out for:

Friday, May 31st IndyCar Practice - 1:50pm ET (11:50am PT) IMSA Qualifying - GTD Pro - 4:40pm ET (2:40pm PT) IMSA Qualifying - GTP - 5:05pm ET (3:05pm PT)

Saturday, June 1st Indy NXT qualifying - 11:20am ET (9:20am PT) IndyCar Qualifying - 12:15pm ET (10:15am PT) IMSA race - 3:10pm ET (1:10pm PT)

Sunday, June 2nd Indy NXT race - 10:30am ET (8:30am PT) IndyCar race - 12:30pm ET (10:30am PT)

Josef Newgarden won the 2024 Indy 500 for the second year in a row

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou

What happened last race?

It was a dramatic and eventual Indy 500 las time out, as Team Penske's Josef Newgarden became the first driver in over twenty years to win the famous race back-to-back.

Following several early crashes, the race ultimately came down to a final lap showdown between Newgarden and McLaren star, Pato O'Ward.

Entering the last lap right behind O'Ward, Newgarden timed his move to perfection, sling-shotting his way past the Mexican to take a famous win - while 2008 winner Scott Dixon came home in third place.

2024 IndyCar Series - Driver's standings

1) Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) - 183 pts 2) Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) - 163 pts 3) Will Power (Team Penske) - 157 pts 4) Pato O'Ward (Arrows McLaren) - 134 pts 5) Colton Herta (Andretti) - 134 pts 6) Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) - 131 pts 7) Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) - 122 pts 8) Alexander Rossi (Arrows McLaren) - 120 9) Felix Rosenqvist (MSR) - 116 pts 10) Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) - 115 pts

