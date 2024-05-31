close global

F1 star sent to sleep in hilarious driver press conference

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix saw a dominant display from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, but a hilarious moment unfolded after the race.

The Monaco native had finally secured a victory on his home turf, a feat that hadn't been achieved by a Monegasque driver since the legendary Louis Chiron in 1931.

READ MORE: Star F1 driver learns Canada GP fate amid replacement reports

A day before, the Ferrari star laid down a blistering lap time of 1 minute and 10.270 seconds, comfortably ahead of McLaren's young gun Oscar Piastri, and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

This trio replicated their qualifying performance in the race itself, with Leclerc holding off a determined challenge from Piastri to secure a famous win.

After eight rounds into the season, Leclerc is now second in the drivers' championship, 31 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Podium finishers caught some shut-eye

The post-race press conference took on a relaxed air as Piastri and Sainz found themselves waiting for the victorious Leclerc.

Piastri, draped comfortably over the plush conference couch, appeared to be taking a much-needed nap, while Sainz attempted to pass the time on his own device.

But it was Piastri who broke the silence with a dry chuckle, "I tell you what, I think I slept longer than I did last night waiting for Charles just now."

For the Aussie, this podium finish marks his third in F1, but the young gun is yet to secure a coveted Sunday race win. His only victory came in the dramatic sprint race at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where he dominated from pole position.

READ MORE: Cullen posts DEFIANT message on social media after Indy 500 heartbreak

