F1 star sent to sleep in hilarious driver press conference
F1 star sent to sleep in hilarious driver press conference
The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix saw a dominant display from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, but a hilarious moment unfolded after the race.
The Monaco native had finally secured a victory on his home turf, a feat that hadn't been achieved by a Monegasque driver since the legendary Louis Chiron in 1931.
READ MORE: Star F1 driver learns Canada GP fate amid replacement reports
A day before, the Ferrari star laid down a blistering lap time of 1 minute and 10.270 seconds, comfortably ahead of McLaren's young gun Oscar Piastri, and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.
This trio replicated their qualifying performance in the race itself, with Leclerc holding off a determined challenge from Piastri to secure a famous win.
After eight rounds into the season, Leclerc is now second in the drivers' championship, 31 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Podium finishers caught some shut-eye
The post-race press conference took on a relaxed air as Piastri and Sainz found themselves waiting for the victorious Leclerc.
Piastri, draped comfortably over the plush conference couch, appeared to be taking a much-needed nap, while Sainz attempted to pass the time on his own device.
But it was Piastri who broke the silence with a dry chuckle, "I tell you what, I think I slept longer than I did last night waiting for Charles just now."
For the Aussie, this podium finish marks his third in F1, but the young gun is yet to secure a coveted Sunday race win. His only victory came in the dramatic sprint race at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where he dominated from pole position.
READ MORE: Cullen posts DEFIANT message on social media after Indy 500 heartbreak
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton reveals STREET RACING adventures in Hot Ones teaser
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star sent to sleep in hilarious driver press conference
- 2 uur geleden
Indy 500 winner Newgarden makes STUNNING F1 claim on Pat McAfee's show
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo 'jealous' of F1 rivals after Monaco Grand Prix
- Yesterday 23:00
FIA inaction labelled 'not acceptable' by frustrated F1 star
- Yesterday 21:00
2024 IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix - Start time, TV schedule and more
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul