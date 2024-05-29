Sainz explains KEY factor that will decide which F1 team he joins next season

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has revealed the key factor in deciding his next move in Formula 1.

The Spaniard remains without a seat for 2025, with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton set to take his position alongside Charles Leclerc next year.

His impressive performances throughout the opening eight races of this campaign - a win in Australia being his standout moment - have ensured the 29-year-old will have no shortage of options as he considers his next move.

Despite being linked with Mercedes, Audi and Williams in recent weeks, the three-time race-winner has kept his cards close to his chest.

Speaking to media including GPFans ahead of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Sainz admitted he was still examining all possibilities, adding that he 'knew more' behind the scenes but that he wasn't going to add to the rumour mill.

But in an interview with Sky Sports' Naomi Schiff, the former McLaren star has now offered a clue as to where he may end up in 2025, by outlining what significant traits he is looking for in his next employers.

"I've always said it, I'm going to go to the place where I feel most valued as a driver," he said.

"The place where people consider me the way I feel I need to be considered, and a place that gives me to create a medium to long-term project that I can win in the future.

"For me, the priority is always winning so keeping those things in mind, you can conclude yourself what is your preference, and if not, don't worry because you'll know soon enough."

