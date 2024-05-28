close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star at risk of being DROPPED by furious team boss after Monaco disaster

F1 star at risk of being DROPPED by furious team boss after Monaco disaster

F1 star at risk of being DROPPED by furious team boss after Monaco disaster

F1 star at risk of being DROPPED by furious team boss after Monaco disaster

A F1 boss has revealed they are considering changing their driver line-up after a dangerous collision during the Monaco Grand Prix.

The field had barely got past the first corner when the session was red flagged following an incident.

READ MORE: IndyCar star reveals Cullen's 'championship' insights from time with Hamilton

Both Haas’ and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez had crashed out of the grand prix, with the Mexicans' car completely destroyed.

Kevin Magnussen attempted an overtake on Perez on the hill coming out of Turn 1 which resulted in a crash, with his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg also swept into the carnage.

Thankfully Perez, Magnussen and Hulkenberg were all safe following a crash in Monaco
Perez DNF the Monaco Grand Prix

Is there an F1 driver change on the horizon?

Moreover, the Alpine’s of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were also involved in a dramatic collision on the first lap.

Ocon’s car was lifted into the air when he made tyre-to-tyre contact with Gasly after driving down the inside at Turn 8.

The incident forced Ocon to retire, however Gasly survived for the race restart, and achieved his first points finish of the season in P10.

Gasly was not pleased with his team-mate, expressing his disappointment with Ocon to the media after the race.

"I'm just disappointed with Esteban because it shouldn't have happened, and for the team. We can't afford to have this sort of behaviour," Gasly told Sky Sports.

Ocon took full accountability for his actions, posting an apology to the team on social media, however the Frenchman has not avoided scrutiny from the team.

According to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz, Alpine team boss Bruno Famin is unhappy with his driver, and may be considering a driver change after the collision.

Could Ocon's F1 future be in jeopardy

“Esteban’s attack was completely out of line, it’s exactly what we didn’t want to see and there will be consequences,” Famin said according to Kravitz.

“We’re going to make a tough decision.

“On the first lap at Portier is not the place to make a move, leaving no room for his team-mate.”

Reports suggest Mick Schumacher could return to F1 with Alpine, with junior driver Jack Doohan also in the paddock in Monaco this weekend.

READ MORE: Andretti receive F1 entry boost from US car giant: 'We welcome them'

Related

Mercedes F1 Sergio Perez Haas Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix
F1 RECORD set at Monaco Grand Prix as historic first occurs
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 RECORD set at Monaco Grand Prix as historic first occurs

  • 2 uur geleden
'Bearman in Montreal' - F1 fans give their verdict on Haas driver's future after Monaco GP
Monaco Grand Prix

'Bearman in Montreal' - F1 fans give their verdict on Haas driver's future after Monaco GP

  • Yesterday 19:00

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation

  • 20 minutes ago
IndyCar Series

2024 IndyCar Series - Detroit Grand Prix weather forecast

  • 1 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 RECORD set at Monaco Grand Prix as historic first occurs

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Features

Alpine's driver dilemma - who could replace Ocon at the Canadian Grand Prix?

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

  • Today 17:00
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen devastated after star driver's Indy 500 nightmare

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x