F1 star at risk of being DROPPED by furious team boss after Monaco disaster

A F1 boss has revealed they are considering changing their driver line-up after a dangerous collision during the Monaco Grand Prix.

The field had barely got past the first corner when the session was red flagged following an incident.

Both Haas’ and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez had crashed out of the grand prix, with the Mexicans' car completely destroyed.

Kevin Magnussen attempted an overtake on Perez on the hill coming out of Turn 1 which resulted in a crash, with his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg also swept into the carnage.

Thankfully Perez, Magnussen and Hulkenberg were all safe following a crash in Monaco

Perez DNF the Monaco Grand Prix

Is there an F1 driver change on the horizon?

Moreover, the Alpine’s of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were also involved in a dramatic collision on the first lap.

Ocon’s car was lifted into the air when he made tyre-to-tyre contact with Gasly after driving down the inside at Turn 8.

The incident forced Ocon to retire, however Gasly survived for the race restart, and achieved his first points finish of the season in P10.

Gasly was not pleased with his team-mate, expressing his disappointment with Ocon to the media after the race.

"I'm just disappointed with Esteban because it shouldn't have happened, and for the team. We can't afford to have this sort of behaviour," Gasly told Sky Sports.

Ocon took full accountability for his actions, posting an apology to the team on social media, however the Frenchman has not avoided scrutiny from the team.

According to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz, Alpine team boss Bruno Famin is unhappy with his driver, and may be considering a driver change after the collision.

Could Ocon's F1 future be in jeopardy

“Esteban’s attack was completely out of line, it’s exactly what we didn’t want to see and there will be consequences,” Famin said according to Kravitz.

“We’re going to make a tough decision.

“On the first lap at Portier is not the place to make a move, leaving no room for his team-mate.”

Reports suggest Mick Schumacher could return to F1 with Alpine, with junior driver Jack Doohan also in the paddock in Monaco this weekend.

