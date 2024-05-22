F1 team chief fires back at Ricciardo over 'disrespectful' comments

An F1 team boss has accused their rivals of ‘disrespect’ regarding the performance of one of their drivers.

Recent F1 races have showcased the talent of the top drivers on the grid with Lando Norris claiming victory in Miami, and chasing Max Verstappen for the win in Imola.

Other drivers have also impressed this season with Carlos Sainz claiming a win for Ferrari in Australia after returning from major surgery.

Yuki Tsunoda has also shone, achieving multiple points finishes for RB to pull ahead of midfield rivals.

Who has underperformed this season?

On the other hand, Daniel Ricciardo has failed to match his team-mate’s performances, bar a P4 finish in the Miami sprint.

Logan Sargeant is also in danger of losing his seat at Williams, especially with Kimi Andrea Antonelli snapping at his heels for an F1 seat.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has also failed to match the pace of team-mate Alonso this season.

He was also involved in an incident with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix, rear-ending the Australian following a safety car restart.

Speaking to the media afterwards Ricciardo called Stroll an ‘idiot’ and proceeded to go on an explicit rant when the Canadian refused to take accountability.

Recently, however, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack defended his driver calling criticism of Stroll ‘disrespectful’.

Mike Krack defends Lance Stroll

“In my opinion, that is disrespectful and also unfair,” Krack said to AMuS.

"If you look at his development in recent years, he handled the duel with Sebastian (Vettel) well. He has also done well against Fernando.

“We do still need to get a bit more consistency. We need to work on that.”

“But I find that statement disrespectful, even if in an environment like Formula 1, I can understand it.”

