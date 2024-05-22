F1 team chief fires back at Ricciardo over 'disrespectful' comments
F1 team chief fires back at Ricciardo over 'disrespectful' comments
An F1 team boss has accused their rivals of ‘disrespect’ regarding the performance of one of their drivers.
Recent F1 races have showcased the talent of the top drivers on the grid with Lando Norris claiming victory in Miami, and chasing Max Verstappen for the win in Imola.
READ MORE: F2/F3 Power Rankings – South American history made in wild weekend
Other drivers have also impressed this season with Carlos Sainz claiming a win for Ferrari in Australia after returning from major surgery.
Yuki Tsunoda has also shone, achieving multiple points finishes for RB to pull ahead of midfield rivals.
Who has underperformed this season?
On the other hand, Daniel Ricciardo has failed to match his team-mate’s performances, bar a P4 finish in the Miami sprint.
Logan Sargeant is also in danger of losing his seat at Williams, especially with Kimi Andrea Antonelli snapping at his heels for an F1 seat.
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has also failed to match the pace of team-mate Alonso this season.
He was also involved in an incident with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix, rear-ending the Australian following a safety car restart.
Speaking to the media afterwards Ricciardo called Stroll an ‘idiot’ and proceeded to go on an explicit rant when the Canadian refused to take accountability.
Recently, however, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack defended his driver calling criticism of Stroll ‘disrespectful’.
“In my opinion, that is disrespectful and also unfair,” Krack said to AMuS.
"If you look at his development in recent years, he handled the duel with Sebastian (Vettel) well. He has also done well against Fernando.
“We do still need to get a bit more consistency. We need to work on that.”
“But I find that statement disrespectful, even if in an environment like Formula 1, I can understand it.”
READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team chief fires back at Ricciardo over 'disrespectful' comments
- 2 uur geleden
F1 race winner reveals whether he'd return to Mercedes as a 'stop-gap' option
- 3 uur geleden
Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links
- Today 04:00
Hamilton surprises F1 rivals with hilarious 'sound guy' prank
- Today 03:00
Sainz alternative named as Audi assess options for 2025 F1 seat
- Today 02:00
$445 million FORTUNE sees Hamilton rocket up UK rich list
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul