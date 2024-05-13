close global

Drive to Survive legend reveals his DREAM F1 driver line-up

Guenther Steiner has revealed who he would have as his ideal partnership if he was to set up a new Formula 1 team.

The 59-year-old has remained heavily involved in the sport after his departure from Haas at the start of the year, making regular media appearances.

Most recently, Steiner was the ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix - a race that saw history as Lando Norris claimed his first victory in F1.

Championship leader Max Verstappen had led the race from the start until a safety car was deployed after a heavy crash for Logan Sargeant.

Lando Norris claimed his first F1 win in Miami
Max Verstappen leads the championship

Steiner chooses Norris as team-mate for Verstappen

Having not made his stop yet, Norris came in under the safety car and rejoined in the lead of the race; a lead he would not lose.

The McLaren driver’s first win has been a long time coming after some incredible performances in his six years in the sport, and speaking on the F1 Explains Podcast, Steiner revealed that he would have the Brit alongside Verstappen as team-mates.

Asked who he would have in his driver lineup if he was to set up his own team, he responded: “I mean I would say Max [Verstappen], if I didn’t say Max…exactly.

“I would pick Max and I would say, I would pick maybe Lando Norris.

“He’s very talented. He’s now at the stage with McLaren where he’s almost there but not completely there and I think he’s hungry to make that last little step to get to the top completely.

“He’s got enough experience but he’s still got that real hunger to get there and he has got the talent, that’s the reason why.”

x