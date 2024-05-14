Norris sure of McLaren title challenge after Miami GP victory: 'I want to believe'
Norris sure of McLaren title challenge after Miami GP victory: 'I want to believe'
Lando Norris believes that McLaren can win the F1 world championship, but that 2024 may come a year too early.
Norris stormed to McLaren's first win since 2021 in Miami, with neither Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez able to match the Brit's pace in his papaya car.
READ MORE: Distribution issues rock Hamilton's F1 movie as budget balloons to $300 MILLION
Oscar Piastri also showed strong pace in the other McLaren, keeping in touch with Verstappen from P2 early on before damage from a scrap with Carlos Sainz put him out of the points.
The triumph moved Norris up to fourth in the standings, trailing Verstappen by 53 points. McLaren sit in a comfortable third in the constructors' championship, though are some way off Red Bull and Ferrari.
Norris '100%' sure on title challenges
Norris' confidence has been fuelled by his win in Miami, and the overall pace of both McLaren cars.
Whilst 2024 may come to early to mount a title bid for himself or team, the Brit told Sky Sports News that he believes 2025 could be their year.
“Next year? Oh, 100% [McLaren can challenge]! I’m saying that still with my feet on the ground," he said.
“Absolutely, I want to believe. We have two great drivers… we have an amazing team behind us, and we’re closer than ever.
“I want to believe, and I should have the confidence to say [that] next year we can go for more, we can go for the next step.
"But we have a lot more work to do and we’re working hard to try and achieve it," he added.
READ MORE: ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris sure of McLaren title challenge after Miami GP victory: 'I want to believe'
- 1 uur geleden
Pundit urges F1 to push back 2026 regulation changes
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team chief predicts Red Bull employee EXODUS with bold 'CV' claim
- 3 uur geleden
Leclerc pens heartfelt tribute to Ferrari ally after stunning exit
- Yesterday 22:00
Marko delivers KEY Ricciardo update as RB future hangs in the balance
- Yesterday 21:00
Cullen spotted 'rolling in red' after partnering with star driver
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul