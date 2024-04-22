close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Star football players join Norris' McLaren 'sim racing school'

Star football players join Norris' McLaren 'sim racing school'

Star football players join Norris' McLaren 'sim racing school'

Star football players join Norris' McLaren 'sim racing school'

Lando Norris has been teaching some celebrities the ways of racing, in a state-of-the-art sim racing set-up.

The Brit has started the 2024 Formula 1 season in great fashion, claiming points in all four races, including a stunning podium at the Australian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Results - Verstappen seals DOMINANT race win

Despite the amount of time F1 takes up in their lives, multiple drivers including Max Verstappen and Norris have often shown off their sim racing hobby to hoards of fans via YouTube.

Verstappen himself recently joked that F1 gets in the way of his gaming habits, with an unbothered response to the Australian GP while racing online with his team, Redline.

READ MORE: Wolff 'p****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

Lando Norris has started off 2024 in good fashion
Sim racing has become a popular hobby for drivers

Norris' lessons for Chelsea footballers

Now Norris, often accustomed to off-the-track antics with his plethora of celebrity friends, has taken time to teach some football stars skills in sim racing.

Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Robert Sanchez, both recently missing through injury for the Blues, were given a lesson in the art of racing by 24-year-old Norris.

In a post on his Instagram page, Sanchez revealed that he was the better of the two footballers, also extending an invitation to Norris to visit Chelsea's training ground in Cobham.

The young Brit recently showed off his football skills on the pitch of the Parc des Princes, proclaiming himself as a 'certified baller'.

McLaren's official esports and gaming team posted on X that Norris' sim racing 'school' is open for business, inviting more guests to visit their state-of-the-art facilities.

READ MORE: Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

Related

Mercedes Max Verstappen Lando Norris
F1 star admits factoring Hamilton rivalry into contract choice
Latest F1 News

F1 star admits factoring Hamilton rivalry into contract choice

  • April 16, 2024 19:00
Massive F1 star admits Hamilton move has temptations
Latest F1 News

Massive F1 star admits Hamilton move has temptations

  • April 16, 2024 03:00

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix

Horner reveals Perez is in 'much better position' ahead of KEY seat decision

  • 27 minutes ago
F1 Social

Star football players join Norris' McLaren 'sim racing school'

  • 1 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

Verstappen tries to impress engineer with 'fun' powerslide in Shanghai

  • 2 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

Ricciardo HAMMERS F1 rival for his role in Chinese GP crash: 'F*** that guy!'

  • 3 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton goes full Sebastian Vettel with Red Bull 'inspection'

  • Today 06:00
F1 News

Perez handed major boost as Red Bull boss praises 'new approach'

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x