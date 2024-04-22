Star football players join Norris' McLaren 'sim racing school'
Lando Norris has been teaching some celebrities the ways of racing, in a state-of-the-art sim racing set-up.
The Brit has started the 2024 Formula 1 season in great fashion, claiming points in all four races, including a stunning podium at the Australian Grand Prix.
Despite the amount of time F1 takes up in their lives, multiple drivers including Max Verstappen and Norris have often shown off their sim racing hobby to hoards of fans via YouTube.
Verstappen himself recently joked that F1 gets in the way of his gaming habits, with an unbothered response to the Australian GP while racing online with his team, Redline.
Norris' lessons for Chelsea footballers
Now Norris, often accustomed to off-the-track antics with his plethora of celebrity friends, has taken time to teach some football stars skills in sim racing.
Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Robert Sanchez, both recently missing through injury for the Blues, were given a lesson in the art of racing by 24-year-old Norris.
In a post on his Instagram page, Sanchez revealed that he was the better of the two footballers, also extending an invitation to Norris to visit Chelsea's training ground in Cobham.
The young Brit recently showed off his football skills on the pitch of the Parc des Princes, proclaiming himself as a 'certified baller'.
McLaren's official esports and gaming team posted on X that Norris' sim racing 'school' is open for business, inviting more guests to visit their state-of-the-art facilities.
When Papaya met the Blues 🧡💙— McLaren Shadow (@McLarenShadow) April 17, 2024
Lando’s Sim racing school is now open 🏁
With his first guests Robert Sanchez & Levi Colwill! pic.twitter.com/8SPjjouxJJ
