F1 winner questions Ferrari's HUGE off-season choice

An F1 winner has questioned whether Ferrari have made the right decision by replacing Carlos Sainz for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari next season, leaving the Spanish driver without a seat.

Regardless, Carlos Sainz has demonstrated his worth to F1 teams, with a victory at the Australian GP and podium finishes in every race he has started thus far.

Alternatively, Hamilton has suffered his worst ever start to a season, sitting in ninth in the drivers' championship after the Japanese GP.

Have Ferrari made the right decision?

Former F1 race winner and Red Bull driver, Mark Webber, has questioned whether Ferrari have made the right decision by replacing Sainz with Hamilton.

The seats available to the Spanish driver have begun to decrease, after Fernando Alonso has announced he will continue with Aston Martin on a multi-year deal.

Sainz could find himself tumbling down the grid in order to secure a race seat, despite outperforming teammate Charles Leclerc who will remain with the team.

However, Webber has argued that Ferrari may be ‘regretting’ their move based on Sainz’s recent performances.

Mark Webber suggests Ferrari may be 'regretting' Hamilton move

“Look if you can’t get motivated because you don’t have a contract in your top pocket, you’re in strife,” he said to Channel 4 F1.

“I think he’s [Sainz] a man on a mission now, he’s got the bit between his teeth, and obviously he’s driving brilliantly. Ferrari, you know, are they regretting their move?”

