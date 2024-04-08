Ferrari team boss demands more from star driver after mixed Japanese GP

F1 team boss Fred Vasseur wants to see improvements from a driver on the grid.

Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto as Ferrari team principal in 2023, after Ferrari’s on track difficulties the previous season.

The Frenchman has had a strong history of leadership in F1 at the helm of Renault and Alfa Romeo before joining the Scuderia.

His involvement in junior categories such as GP2, now F2, saw him forge close bonds with drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, a potential factor in the champion’s move to Ferrari.

Fred Vasseur took on the Ferrari team principal role in 2023

Fred Vasseur mentored Lewis Hamilton during his junior career

Fred Vasseur asks for driver to improve

Ferrari have had a strong start to the season standing on the podium at every race thus far, with Carlos Sainz being the only non-Red Bull driver to take a victory.

Despite the Spaniard’s impressive performance he finds himself without a race seat in 2025, with Charles Leclerc remaining at the team.

However, Leclerc struggled during qualifying at the Japanese GP and started P8 in the race, which Damon Hill described as ‘not a good look’ compared to his team-mate.

The Monegasque driver went on to win driver of the day and claimed 4th place demonstrating superb tyre management, yet still finished behind Sainz.

“This weekend we paid for Saturday, the degradation today in the race was under control. We came very close to setting the fastest lap, it's almost the opposite to last year,” Vasseur said according to Tuttosport.

“Charles also needs to improve, it's more complicated to start eighth than in the front row."

Charles Leclerc has not won a race since the Austrian GP in 2022

“The battle between Leclerc and Sainz? They were not on the same strategy, it was not a battle.

“Sainz was 1.5 seconds faster Charles knew it. So far we are very focused on our car and maximizing the package we have.

“It is not there yet optimal, we must improve tire management and set-up. And then we will bring new solutions."

