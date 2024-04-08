Ecclestone's wife publicly backs under pressure FIA president
Ecclestone's wife publicly backs under pressure FIA president
Fabiana Flosi, wife of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, has signed a letter of support for FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
The president has been under pressure after whistleblower accusations released to the BBC claimed he had tried to interfere with two separate events in F1.
READ MORE: Cheeky Hamilton reveal sets social media ablaze ahead of Japanese GP
First, was overturning a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabia GP, and the second trying to derail the Las Vegas GP.
Sulayem was cleared on both accounts with 27 member countries publicly backing the president in a letter.
Fabiana Flosi supports FIA president
The letter encourages the FIA to take ‘legal action against those who, without cause, slander the FIA and its leadership.’
Those who signed the letter also endorsed their ‘vote of confidence’ in Mohammed Ben Sulayem as president.
Parties criticise the media claiming that “accusations of impropriety and unethical practices propagated by some members of the print and digital media were intended for the sole purpose of causing harm to the FIA and its leadership, particularly the president."
Fabiana Flosi who is the FIA sporting vice president of South America, signed the letter in support of the president whom she works closely with.
READ MORE: Verstappen makes surprising retirement admission with Red Bull future uncertain
The full letter and signatures appear on the official FIA website.
#F1: The @fia Member Clubs and Sport Federations of the Americas sends a letter in support of @Ben_Sulayem, noting he is elected by membership, and calls for legal action to be taken against “those who slander the FIA and its leadership.” pic.twitter.com/dMT8qlZyAz— Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) April 3, 2024
READ MORE: F1 team principal lifts the lid on Newey approach
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ecclestone's wife publicly backs under pressure FIA president
- 32 minutes ago
F1 Results: Japanese GP final classification after penalties applied
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull chief aims dig at his OWN driver after Japanese GP display
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton captured in EMBARASSING Japanese GP crash
- 2 uur geleden
Marko name drops surprising Red Bull seat candidate to 'look out for'
- 2 uur geleden
Stewards confirm official Ricciardo verdict after MASSIVE Japanese GP shunt
- 3 uur geleden